Big Ten Football Schedule 2020 Composite, Top Games To Watch Each Week

Big Ten football schedule 2020 composite. Week-by-week ranking of all of the games.
Big Ten Football Schedule Composite 2020
Big Ten Football Schedules, Analysis, Toughest Games
East Indiana | Maryland | Michigan
Michigan State | Ohio State | Penn State | Rutgers
West Illinois | Iowa | Minnesota | Nebraska
Northwestern | Purdue | Wisconsin
Each week’s games ranking from most interesting to least.
Big 12 Football Schedule Week 1
Friday, Sept. 4
Indiana at Wisconsin
Saturday, Sept. 5
Michigan at Washington
Michigan State at Northwestern
Purdue at Nebraska
Florida Atlantic at Minnesota
Kent State at Penn State
Bowling Green at Ohio State
Northern Iowa at Iowa
Towson at Maryland
Monmouth at Rutgers
Illinois State at Illinois
Big Ten Football Schedule Week 2
Saturday, Sept. 12
Ohio State at Oregon
Penn State at Virginia Tech
Iowa State at Iowa
Memphis at Purdue
Michigan State at BYU
Syracuse at Rutgers
Tulane at Northwestern
WKU at Indiana
Northern Illinois at Maryland
Centra Michigan at Nebraska
UConn at Illinois
Ball State at Michigan
Tennessee Tech at Minnesota
Southern Illinois at Wisconsin
Big Ten Football Schedule Week 3
Friday, Sept. 18
Iowa at Minnesota
Saturday, Sept. 19
Appalachian State at Wisconsin
Maryland at West Virginia
Air Force at Purdue
Toledo at Michigan State
Central Michigan at Northwestern
Rutgers at Temple
Arkansas State at Michigan
Bowling Green at Illinois
San Jose State at Penn State
Ball State at Indiana
Buffalo at Ohio State
South Dakota State at Nebraska
Big Ten Football Schedule Week 4
Saturday, Sept. 26
Wisconsin at Michigan
Miami at Michigan State
Northwestern at Penn State
Cincinnati at Nebraska
BYU at Minnesota
Purdue at Boston College
Rutgers at Ohio State
Northern Illinois at Iowa
Indiana at UConn
Big Ten Football Schedule Week 5
Saturday, Oct. 3
Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin (in Green Bay)
Penn State at Michigan
Michigan State at Iowa
Nebraska at Northwestern
Minnesota at Maryland
Illinois at Rutgers
Big Ten Football Schedule Week 6
Saturday, Oct. 10
Michigan at Michigan State
Iowa at Ohio State
Minnesota at Wisconsin
Illinois at Nebraska
Maryland at Indiana
Rutgers at Purdue
Big Ten Football Schedule Week 7
Saturday, Oct. 17
Ohio State at Michigan State
Iowa at Penn State
Michigan at Minnesota
Maryland at Northwestern
Purdue at Illinois
Indiana at Rutgers
Big Ten Football Schedule Week 8
Saturday, Oct. 24
Ohio State at Penn State
Michigan State at Indiana
Purdue at Michigan
Minnesota at Illinois
Northwestern at Iowa
Wisconsin at Maryland
Nebraska at Rutgers
Big Ten Football Schedule Week 9
Saturday, Oct. 31
Minnesota at Michigan State
Nebraska at Ohio State
Illinois at Wisconsin
Northwestern at Purdue
Penn State at Indiana
Rutgers at Maryland
Big Ten Football Schedule Week 10
Saturday, Nov. 7
Penn State at Nebraska
Indiana at Ohio State
Purdue at Minnesota
Iowa at Illinois
Wisconsin at Northwestern (in Wrigley Field)
Maryland at Michigan
Big Ten Football Schedule Week 11
Saturday, Nov. 14
Michigan State at Penn State
Nebraska at Iowa
Wisconsin at Purdue
Illinois at Indiana
Ohio State at Maryland
Michigan at Rutgers
Morgan State at Northwestern
Big Ten Football Schedule Week 12
Saturday, Nov. 21
Indiana at Michigan
Ohio State at Illinois
Iowa at Purdue
Northwestern at Minnesota
Maryland at Penn State
Rutgers at Michigan State
Big Ten Football Schedule Week 13
Friday, Nov. 27
Minnesota at Nebraska
Saturday, Nov. 28
Michigan at Ohio State
Wisconsin at Iowa
Purdue at Indiana
Illinois at Northwestern
Michigan State at Maryland
Penn State at Rutgers
Big Ten Football Championship Game
Saturday, Dec. 5
Big Ten Football Championship Game (in Indianapolis)
Big Ten Football Schedules, Analysis, Toughest Games
East Indiana | Maryland | Michigan
Michigan State | Ohio State | Penn State | Rutgers
West Illinois | Iowa | Minnesota | Nebraska
Northwestern | Purdue | Wisconsin
Comments