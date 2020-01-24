Big Ten Football Schedule 2020 Composite, Top Games To Watch Each Week

Big Ten football schedule 2020 composite. Week-by-week ranking of all of the games.

Big Ten Football Schedule Composite 2020

Big Ten Football Schedules, Analysis, Toughest Games

East Indiana | Maryland | Michigan

Michigan State | Ohio State | Penn State | Rutgers

West Illinois | Iowa | Minnesota | Nebraska

Northwestern | Purdue | Wisconsin

Each week’s games ranking from most interesting to least.

Week 1

Friday, Sept. 4

Indiana at Wisconsin

Saturday, Sept. 5

Michigan at Washington

Michigan State at Northwestern

Purdue at Nebraska

Florida Atlantic at Minnesota

Kent State at Penn State

Bowling Green at Ohio State

Northern Iowa at Iowa

Towson at Maryland

Monmouth at Rutgers

Illinois State at Illinois

Big Ten Football Schedule Week 2

Saturday, Sept. 12

Ohio State at Oregon

Penn State at Virginia Tech

Iowa State at Iowa

Memphis at Purdue

Michigan State at BYU

Syracuse at Rutgers

Tulane at Northwestern

WKU at Indiana

Northern Illinois at Maryland

Centra Michigan at Nebraska

UConn at Illinois

Ball State at Michigan

Tennessee Tech at Minnesota

Southern Illinois at Wisconsin

Big Ten Football Schedule Week 3

Friday, Sept. 18

Iowa at Minnesota

Saturday, Sept. 19

Appalachian State at Wisconsin

Maryland at West Virginia

Air Force at Purdue

Toledo at Michigan State

Central Michigan at Northwestern

Rutgers at Temple

Arkansas State at Michigan

Bowling Green at Illinois

San Jose State at Penn State

Ball State at Indiana

Buffalo at Ohio State

South Dakota State at Nebraska

Big Ten Football Schedule Week 4

Saturday, Sept. 26

Wisconsin at Michigan

Miami at Michigan State

Northwestern at Penn State

Cincinnati at Nebraska

BYU at Minnesota

Purdue at Boston College

Rutgers at Ohio State

Northern Illinois at Iowa

Indiana at UConn

Big Ten Football Schedule Week 5

Saturday, Oct. 3

Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin (in Green Bay)

Penn State at Michigan

Michigan State at Iowa

Nebraska at Northwestern

Minnesota at Maryland

Illinois at Rutgers

Big Ten Football Schedule Week 6

Saturday, Oct. 10

Michigan at Michigan State

Iowa at Ohio State

Minnesota at Wisconsin

Illinois at Nebraska

Maryland at Indiana

Rutgers at Purdue

Big Ten Football Schedule Week 7

Saturday, Oct. 17

Ohio State at Michigan State

Iowa at Penn State

Michigan at Minnesota

Maryland at Northwestern

Purdue at Illinois

Indiana at Rutgers

Big Ten Football Schedule Week 8

Saturday, Oct. 24

Ohio State at Penn State

Michigan State at Indiana

Purdue at Michigan

Minnesota at Illinois

Northwestern at Iowa

Wisconsin at Maryland

Nebraska at Rutgers

Big Ten Football Schedule Week 9

Saturday, Oct. 31

Minnesota at Michigan State

Nebraska at Ohio State

Illinois at Wisconsin

Northwestern at Purdue

Penn State at Indiana

Rutgers at Maryland

Big Ten Football Schedule Week 10

Saturday, Nov. 7

Penn State at Nebraska

Indiana at Ohio State

Purdue at Minnesota

Iowa at Illinois

Wisconsin at Northwestern (in Wrigley Field)

Maryland at Michigan

Big Ten Football Schedule Week 11

Saturday, Nov. 14

Michigan State at Penn State

Nebraska at Iowa

Wisconsin at Purdue

Illinois at Indiana

Ohio State at Maryland

Michigan at Rutgers

Morgan State at Northwestern

Big Ten Football Schedule Week 12

Saturday, Nov. 21

Indiana at Michigan

Ohio State at Illinois

Iowa at Purdue

Northwestern at Minnesota

Maryland at Penn State

Rutgers at Michigan State

Big Ten Football Schedule Week 13

Friday, Nov. 27

Minnesota at Nebraska

Saturday, Nov. 28

Michigan at Ohio State

Wisconsin at Iowa

Purdue at Indiana

Illinois at Northwestern

Michigan State at Maryland

Penn State at Rutgers

Big Ten Football Championship Game

Saturday, Dec. 5

Big Ten Football Championship Game (in Indianapolis)

