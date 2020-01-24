Big Ten football schedule 2020 – what are the five things you need to know? What are the five things that matter?

Big Ten Football Schedule 2020: 5 Things You Need To Know

– Who’s getting the rested teams?

– Who catches the big breaks?

– Very, very, very dangerous dates

– Ohio State’s road games

– Timing winners, losers

5. Iowa, Maryland, Rutgers. Someone at the Big Ten doesn’t like them very much.

What did the Hawkeyes, Terps and Scarlet Knights ever do to the Big Ten schedule-makers?

You know how Notre Dame, Alabama, and some of the other national big names like to complain how it seems like everyone gets a week off to rest up and get ready for them? In the Big Ten this year, too many teams get extra time to get ready for Iowa, Maryland and Rutgers.

How many teams get a week off to gear up for Ohio State?

None. No one. The Buckeyes don’t catch any fresh teams other than Bowling Green in the season-opener.

How about Michigan? Rutgers gets a week off to prepare. Yippee.

Minnesota gets a week off before hosting Northwestern, Iowa gets to rest up before going to Illinois, Maryland gets a little time off before hosting Minnesota, and Michigan State has a week to get ready for Penn State.

Iowa, Maryland and Rutgers are the only three Big Ten teams that have to deal with more than one team that gets time off.

Iowa only has to deal with two rested teams – Penn State and Ohio State, and both games are on the road.

Gee … thanks for that.

Rutgers gets three fresh teams during the Big Ten season, hosting Illinois and Nebraska, and going to Purdue. On the down side, you’d rather not use your week off to get ready for the Scarlet Knights, but a break is a break.

And then there’s Maryland.

At Northwestern, Wisconsin, at Michigan, at Indiana. As if Mike Locksley’s team didn’t have enough issues, it also has to deal with four teams that get the time off to figure out the intricacies of the Terp schemes.

Unlike Maryland, Iowa and Rutgers …

