Big Ten Bowl Ties, Affiliations 2020-2021

The Big Ten bowl ties, tie-ins and affiliations for the 2020-2021 bowl season.
– A Big Ten team would normally be tied into the Rose Bowl – unless the champion is in the College Football Playoff, in which case the next-highest ranked Big Ten team would get in – but that’s a College Football Playoff game this year.
If the Big Ten champion isn’t in the College Football Playoff, it’ll go to either the Chick-fil-A Peach, Fiesta, Cotton or Orange. If a Big Ten team is in the CFP, it’s not locked into the Rose.
NOTE: The conferences and bowls are still solidifying their ties and affiliations. There could be a few tweaks and name changes before the start of the season.
Capital One Orange Bowl
Note, the Big Ten is not in the Orange Bowl in the 2020-2021 season. Going forward, the Big Ten is guaranteed at least one more appearance up to the 2025 season. However, this year it’s the ACC and the SEC.
So the Big Ten bowl ties for the 2020-2021 season are …
College Football Playoff Semifinal
If an Big Ten team is selected vs. other College Football Playoff team
Rose Bowl or Sugar Bowl
Citrus Bowl
Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL
vs. SEC
Last Season’s Citrus Bowl: Alabama 35, Michigan 16
Outback Bowl
Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL
vs. SEC
Last Season’s Outback Bowl: Minnesota 31, Auburn 24
Camping World Bowl
Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL
vs. Big 12
Last Season’s Camping World Bowl: Notre Dame 33, Iowa State 9
In place of the former tie with the Holiday Bowl, the Big Ten will play in either the Las Vegas Bowl or the Belk Bowl. It’s a six-year deal with each bowl getting a Big Ten team three times.
Las Vegas Bowl
Las Vegas Stadium, Las Vegas Nevada
vs. Pac-12
Last Season’s Las Vegas Bowl: Washington 38, Boise State 7
OR
Belk Bowl
Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC
vs. ACC
Last Season’s Belk Bowl: Kentucky 37, Virginia Tech 30
Franklin American Music City Bowl
Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN
vs. SEC
Last Season’s Music City Bowl: Louisville 38, Mississippi State 28
New Era Pinstripe Bowl
Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY
vs. ACC
Last Season’s Pinstripe Bowl: Michigan State 27, Wake Forest 21
Cheez-It Bowl
Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ
vs. Big 12
Last Season’s Cheez-It Bowl: Air Force 31, Washington State 21
Redbox Bowl
Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA
vs. Pac-12
Last Season’s Redbox Bowl: Cal 35, Illinois 20
Quick Lane Bowl
Ford Field, Detroit, MI
vs. American Athletic Conference
Last Season’s Quick Lane Bowl: Pitt 34, Eastern Michigan 30
