Big Ten Bowl Ties, Affiliations 2020-2021

The Big Ten bowl ties, tie-ins and affiliations for the 2020-2021 bowl season.

– A Big Ten team would normally be tied into the Rose Bowl – unless the champion is in the College Football Playoff, in which case the next-highest ranked Big Ten team would get in – but that’s a College Football Playoff game this year.

If the Big Ten champion isn’t in the College Football Playoff, it’ll go to either the Chick-fil-A Peach, Fiesta, Cotton or Orange. If a Big Ten team is in the CFP, it’s not locked into the Rose.

NOTE: The conferences and bowls are still solidifying their ties and affiliations. There could be a few tweaks and name changes before the start of the season.

Capital One Orange Bowl

Note, the Big Ten is not in the Orange Bowl in the 2020-2021 season. Going forward, the Big Ten is guaranteed at least one more appearance up to the 2025 season. However, this year it’s the ACC and the SEC.

So the Big Ten bowl ties for the 2020-2021 season are …

College Football Playoff Semifinal

If an Big Ten team is selected vs. other College Football Playoff team

Rose Bowl or Sugar Bowl

Citrus Bowl

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

vs. SEC

Last Season’s Citrus Bowl: Alabama 35, Michigan 16

Outback Bowl

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

vs. SEC

Last Season’s Outback Bowl: Minnesota 31, Auburn 24

Camping World Bowl

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

vs. Big 12

Last Season’s Camping World Bowl: Notre Dame 33, Iowa State 9

In place of the former tie with the Holiday Bowl, the Big Ten will play in either the Las Vegas Bowl or the Belk Bowl. It’s a six-year deal with each bowl getting a Big Ten team three times.

Las Vegas Bowl

Las Vegas Stadium, Las Vegas Nevada

vs. Pac-12

Last Season’s Las Vegas Bowl: Washington 38, Boise State 7

OR

Belk Bowl

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

vs. ACC

Last Season’s Belk Bowl: Kentucky 37, Virginia Tech 30

Franklin American Music City Bowl

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

vs. SEC

Last Season’s Music City Bowl: Louisville 38, Mississippi State 28

New Era Pinstripe Bowl

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

vs. ACC

Last Season’s Pinstripe Bowl: Michigan State 27, Wake Forest 21

Cheez-It Bowl

Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

vs. Big 12

Last Season’s Cheez-It Bowl: Air Force 31, Washington State 21

Redbox Bowl

Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

vs. Pac-12

Last Season’s Redbox Bowl: Cal 35, Illinois 20

Quick Lane Bowl

Ford Field, Detroit, MI

vs. American Athletic Conference

Last Season’s Quick Lane Bowl: Pitt 34, Eastern Michigan 30