Big 12 Football Schedule 2020 Composite, Top Games To Watch Each Week

Big 12 football schedule 2020 composite. Week-by-week ranking of all of the games.

Big 12 Football Schedule Composite 2020

Big 12 Football Schedules, Analysis, Toughest Games

Baylor | Iowa State | Kansas | Kansas State

Oklahoma | Oklahoma State | Texas | TCU

Texas Tech | West Virginia

Each week’s games ranking from most interesting to least.

Big 12 Football Schedule Week 1

Saturday, September 5

Baylor vs. Ole Miss (in Houston)

West Virginia vs. Florida State (in Atlanta)

TCU at Cal

USF at Texas

Oregon State at Oklahoma State

Buffalo at Kansas State

Texas Tech at UTEP

New Hampshire at Kansas

South Dakota at Iowa State

Missouri State at Oklahoma

Big 12 Football Schedule Week 2

Saturday, September 12

Texas at LSU

Tennessee at Oklahoma

Iowa State at Iowa

Kansas at Baylor

Tulsa at Oklahoma State

North Dakota at Kansas State

Eastern Kentucky at West Virginia

Alabama State at Texas Tech

Prairie View A&M at TCU

Big 12 Football Schedule Week 3

Saturday, September 19

Arizona at Texas Tech

Vanderbilt at Kansas State

Maryland at West Virginia

Boston College at Kansas

UNLV at Iowa State

UTEP at Texas

Incarnate Word at Baylor

Western Illinois at Oklahoma State

Big 12 Football Schedule Week 4

Saturday, September 26

Kansas State at West Virginia

Texas Tech at Iowa State

Oklahoma at Army

Louisiana Tech at Baylor

TCU at SMU

Kansas at Coastal Carolina

Big 12 Football Schedule Week 5

Saturday, October 3

Baylor at Oklahoma

Oklahoma State at TCU

Texas at Kansas State

West Virginia at Texas Tech

Iowa State at Kansas

Big 12 Football Schedule Week 6

Saturday, October 10

Texas vs. Oklahoma (in Dallas)

Iowa State at Oklahoma State

TCU at West Virginia

Kansas at Kansas State

Big 12 Football Schedule Week 7

Thursday, October 15

Baylor at Texas Tech

Saturday, October 17

Oklahoma at Iowa State

West Virginia at Texas

Kansas State at TCU

Oklahoma State at Kansas

Big 12 Football Schedule Week 8

Saturday, October 24

Oklahoma State at Oklahoma

TCU at Baylor

Texas at Texas Tech

Kansas at West Virginia

Big 12 Football Schedule Week 9

Thursday, October 29

Kansas State at Iowa State

Saturday, October 31

Oklahoma at TCU

Baylor at Texas

Texas Tech at Oklahoma State

Big 12 Football Schedule Week 10

Saturday, November 7

Oklahoma at West Virginia

Oklahoma State at Baylor

Iowa State at TCU

Texas Tech at Kansas State

Texas at Kansas

Big 12 Football Schedule Week 11

Saturday, November 14

TCU at Texas

Kansas State at Oklahoma

Baylor at Iowa State

West Virginia at Oklahoma State

Kansas at Texas Tech

Big 12 Football Schedule Week 12

Saturday, November 21

Iowa State at Texas

Oklahoma State at Kansas State

Baylor at West Virginia

Texas Tech at TCU

Kansas at Oklahoma

Big 12 Football Schedule Week 13

Saturday, November 28

Texas at Oklahoma State

Kansas State at Baylor

West Virginia at Iowa State

Oklahoma at Texas Tech

TCU at Kansas

Saturday, December 5

Dr Pepper Big 12 Football Championship Game

(AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas)

