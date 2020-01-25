Big 12 football schedule 2020 – what are the five things you need to know? What are the five things that matter?

Big 12 Football Schedule 2020: 5 Things You Need To Know

– Who gets the extra away game

– The open dates and why they matter

– The big non-conference games

– Oklahoma’s road games

– Big 12 winners, losers

5. The extra away game fun

It’s a gigantic deal to be a Big Ten West team and miss Ohio State and/or Penn State and/or Michigan. It’s a dream of an SEC East team to not have to deal with Alabama and/or LSU and/or Auburn.

There is no escape in the Big 12.

Forget for a moment that the very unnecessary Big 12 Championship takes away from the wonderful nature of the round-robin conference scheduling format – especially considering it’s all about the Big 12 from October 3rd on – there are problems with the ultimately fairest of all systems.

With ten teams in a league that calls itself the Big 12, each team plays nine conference games. The Oklahoma-Texas showdown throws things off a bit when it comes to who has to play the extra road dates.

So who gets the longer end of the stick this year?

It’s not Baylor. New head man Dave Aranda has five Big 12 away games to play, and that includes Oklahoma and Texas. Welcome to the gig. However, there are no true away non-conference games – the date with Ole Miss is in Houston.

It’s not Kansas. Les Miles opens up the Big 12 season dealing with Aranda’s club in Waco. He gets Oklahoma on the road, just like Baylor does.

It’s not Kansas State. It starts out the Big 12 season at West Virginia and closes out at Baylor. However, the team leaves Kansas just once before October 17th.

It’s not Oklahoma State. It packs the five road games into a nine-week run – more on that in a moment.

The Bears, Jayhawks, Wildcats and Cowboys are the only four teams that get five true Big 12 road games. And why? Because Oklahoma and Texas play that neutral site game.

Oklahoma has four road games along with the Red River Rivalry – more on that in a moment, too. Texas goes to Kansas State before dealing with Oklahoma, and they still have to travel to Texas Tech, Kansas, and Oklahoma State.

That means Iowa State, TCU, Texas Tech and West Virginia – the last three didn’t go bowling last year – catch the break of getting five true Big 12 home games.

