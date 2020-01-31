Big 12 Bowl Ties, Affiliations 2020-2021

The Big 12 bowl ties, tie-ins and affiliations for the 2020-2021 bowl season.
Big 12 Bowl Ties, Tie-Ins, Affiliations 2020-2021
A Big 12 team would normally be tied into the Sugar Bowl – the champion would play in it wasn’t in the College Football Playoff – but it’s a College Football Playoff semifinal game this year.
NOTE: The conferences and bowls are still solidifying their ties and affiliations. There could be a few tweaks and name changes before the start of the season.
College Football Playoff Semifinal
If a Big 12 team is selected vs. other College Football Playoff team
Rose Bowl or Sugar Bowl
New Year’s Six Game
If the Big 12 champion isn’t in the College Football Playoff, it’ll find a spot in one of the New Year’s Six games. In this case, it would be either the Chick-fil-A Peach, Cotton, or Fiesta.
Alamo Bowl
Alamodome, San Antonio, TX
vs. Pac-12
Last Season’s Alamo Bowl: Texas 38, Utah 10
Camping World Bowl
Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL
vs. ACC
Last Season’s Camping World Bowl: Notre Dame 33, Iowa State 9
Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl
NRG Stadium, Houston, TX
vs. SEC
Last Season’s Texas Bowl: Texas A&M 24, Oklahoma State 21
Liberty Bowl
Liberty Bowl, Memphis, TN
vs. SEC
Last Season’s Liberty Bowl: Navy 20, Kansas State 17
Cheez-It Bowl
Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ
vs. Pac-12
Last Season’s Cheez-It Bowl: Air Force 31, Washington State 21
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX
vs. Group of Five team
Last Season’s Armed Forces Bowl: Tulane 30, Southern Miss 13
