Baylor football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game, game times.

Baylor Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 5 Ole Miss (in Houston)

Sept. 12 Kansas

Sept. 19 Incarnate Word

Sept. 26 Louisiana Tech

Oct. 3 at Oklahoma

Oct. 10 OPEN DATE

Oct. 15 at Texas Tech

Oct. 24 TCU

Oct. 31 at Texas

Nov. 7 Oklahoma State

Nov. 14 at Iowa State

Nov. 21 at West Virginia

Nov. 28 Kansas State

Baylor Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

9-3: The Dave Aranda era gets off to a good start with a win over Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss team, and then it’s on to a 4-0 start before having to go to Oklahoma. With three road games in four dates, the Bears win two of them, beat TCU at home, and then dive into November.

Realistically, they split the road games against Iowa State and West Virginia, split the home dates against Oklahoma State and Kansas State, and finish with a nice reloading season.

Baylor Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

5-7: The Bears lose to the Kiffin Rebels in the opener and misfire against Kansas or Louisiana Tech at home before losing at Oklahoma. The 2-3 start puts the pressure on, and it hurts with losses at Texas and Iowa State along with a defeat to Oklahoma State. There’s no margin for error of the the last three games, but they drop one of them to miss out on a bowl.

Baylor Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the Baylor football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.

1. Oct. 3 at Oklahoma

2. Oct. 31 at Texas

3. Nov. 7 Oklahoma State

4. Sept. 5 Ole Miss (in Houston)

5. Nov. 14 at Iowa State

6. Nov. 21 at West Virginia

7. Oct. 24 TCU

8. Nov. 28 Kansas State

9. Oct. 15 at Texas Tech

10, Sept. 12 Kansas

11. Sept. 26 Louisiana Tech

12. Sept. 19 Incarnate Word