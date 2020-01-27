Auburn football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game, game times.

Auburn Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 5 Alcorn State

Sept. 12 North Carolina (in Atlanta)

Sept. 19 at Ole Miss

Sept. 26 Southern Miss

Oct. 3 Kentucky

Oct. 10 at Georgia

Oct. 17 Texas A&M

Oct. 24 OPEN DATE

Oct. 31 at Mississippi State

Nov. 7 Arkansas

Nov. 14 UMass

Nov. 21 LSU

Nov. 28 at Alabama

SEC East Teams Missed: Florida, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vanderbilt

Auburn Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

11-1: With a solid performance in a win over North Carolina in Atlanta, and with a whacking of Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss team on the road, Auburn is on its way to a solid 5-0 start, building up to a solid victory over Kentucky. There’s a split against at Georgia and Texas A&M, but things pick back up after getting a week off.

There aren’t any issues against Mike Leach’s Mississippi State team on the road – it comes after the off week for the Tigers – and it all leads up to the two-game showdown to close out the regular season. If this is the absolute best case scenario, AU wins at home over LSU, and everything goes perfectly in a second straight win over Alabama, only this time on the road.

Auburn Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

6-6: North Carolina pulls off something special in Atlanta, and Kiffin’s team rises up and rocks in Oxford. Realistically, somehow the Tigers are 3-2 going into the trip to Georgia, lose, follow it up with a loss to Texas A&M, and at 3-4 and two weeks off, it’s Gus Malzahn hot seat time.

This will be a good enough team to not completely fall off a cliff, but it loses to LSU and gets rolled by the Tide in a rough finish.

Auburn Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the Auburn football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.

1. Nov. 28 at Alabama

2. Nov. 21 LSU

3. Oct. 10 at Georgia

4. Oct. 17 Texas A&M

5. Sept. 19 at Ole Miss

6. Oct. 31 at Mississippi State

7. Oct. 3 Kentucky

8. Sept. 12 North Carolina (in Atlanta)

9. Nov. 7 Arkansas

10. Sept. 26 Southern Miss

11. Nov. 14 UMass

12. Sept. 5 Alcorn State