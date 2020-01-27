Auburn football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game, game times.
Auburn Football Schedule 2020
Sept. 5 Alcorn State
Sept. 12 North Carolina (in Atlanta)
Sept. 19 at Ole Miss
Sept. 26 Southern Miss
Oct. 3 Kentucky
Oct. 10 at Georgia
Oct. 17 Texas A&M
Oct. 24 OPEN DATE
Oct. 31 at Mississippi State
Nov. 7 Arkansas
Nov. 14 UMass
Nov. 21 LSU
Nov. 28 at Alabama
SEC East Teams Missed: Florida, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vanderbilt
Auburn Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario
11-1: With a solid performance in a win over North Carolina in Atlanta, and with a whacking of Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss team on the road, Auburn is on its way to a solid 5-0 start, building up to a solid victory over Kentucky. There’s a split against at Georgia and Texas A&M, but things pick back up after getting a week off.
There aren’t any issues against Mike Leach’s Mississippi State team on the road – it comes after the off week for the Tigers – and it all leads up to the two-game showdown to close out the regular season. If this is the absolute best case scenario, AU wins at home over LSU, and everything goes perfectly in a second straight win over Alabama, only this time on the road.
Auburn Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario
6-6: North Carolina pulls off something special in Atlanta, and Kiffin’s team rises up and rocks in Oxford. Realistically, somehow the Tigers are 3-2 going into the trip to Georgia, lose, follow it up with a loss to Texas A&M, and at 3-4 and two weeks off, it’s Gus Malzahn hot seat time.
This will be a good enough team to not completely fall off a cliff, but it loses to LSU and gets rolled by the Tide in a rough finish.
Auburn Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest
2020 preseason ranking of the Auburn football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.
