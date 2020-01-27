Arkansas football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game, game times.

Arkansas Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 5 Kent State

Sept. 12 at Notre Dame

Sept. 19 at Mississippi State

Sept. 26 Texas A&M (in Arlington)

Oct. 3 Charleston Southern

Oct. 10 Alabama

Oct. 17 LSU

Oct. 24 OPEN DATE

Oct. 31 Tennessee

Nov. 7 at Auburn

Nov. 14 Ole Miss

Nov. 21 ULM

Nov. 28 at Missouri

SEC East Teams Missed: Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, Vanderbilt

Arkansas Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

7-5: The Hogs get going under Sam Pittman by splitting the games away from Fayetteville against Mississippi State and Texas A&M, and they whack Charleston Southern. There might be losses to Alabama and LSU at home, but with a week off to get ready, they get a big win over Tennessee on Halloween.

With a win over Ole Miss and ULM, they’re bowl eligible – or close to it – before coming up with a big finish at Missouri to finish as one of the 2020 season’s best comeback stories.

Arkansas Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

3-9: It’s going to take a while. Arkansas gets thumped by Notre Dame, Mississippi State and Texas A&M, and gets destroyed by Alabama and LSU in a 2-5 start. Losses to Tennessee and at Auburn ensure a losing season before November really gets rolling, and there aren’t any big upsets along the way to have anything fun to work around.

Arkansas Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the Arkansas football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.

1. Oct. 10 Alabama

2. Oct. 17 LSU

3. Nov. 7 at Auburn

4. Sept. 12 at Notre Dame

5. Sept. 26 Texas A&M (in Arlington)

6. Sept. 19 at Mississippi State

7. Oct. 31 Tennessee

8. Nov. 14 Ole Miss

9. Nov. 28 at Missouri

10. Sept. 5 Kent State

11. Nov. 21 ULM

12. Oct. 3 Charleston Southern