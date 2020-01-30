Arizona State football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game, game times.

Arizona State Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 3 Northern Arizona

Sept. 12 at UNLV

Sept. 19 BYU

Sept. 26 at USC

Oct. 3 Oregon State

Oct. 10 UCLA

Oct. 17 OPEN DATE

Oct. 24 at Colorado

Oct. 31 at Washington State

Nov. 7 Cal

Nov. 13 at Oregon

Nov. 21 Utah

Nov. 28 at Arizona

Pac-12 North Teams Missed: Stanford, Washington State

Arizona State Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

10-2: There isn’t a problem in the easy start to the season – even with a trip to Vegas to deal with UNLV – but the BYU game will be a fight. 3-0, the Sun Devils pull off the win at USC, get by Oregon State and UCLA at home, and the team is a national hot thing going into the off week.

There’s a loss in the run of three road games in four weeks – at Oregon is the likely misfire – and there’s another loss somewhere along the way, but a win over Arizona on the road makes it three straight in the series for Herm Edwards on the way to the Pac-12 title game.

Arizona State Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

5-7: There’s a loss in non-conference play – like against BYU – and there’s a loss at USC to all but ruin the Pac-12 South season before it gets started. Realistically, at worst, there aren’t too many problems at home, but the road is the issue.

ASU only splits the road games against Colorado and Washington State, can’t get past Cal at home, and loses back-to-back games against at Oregon and Utah. Worst of all, a loss at Arizona ruins the season.

Get Arizona State Tickets for the 2020 season with TicketCity

Arizona State Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the Arizona State football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.

1. Nov. 13 at Oregon

2. Nov. 21 Utah

3. Sept. 19 BYU

4. Sept. 26 at USC

5. Nov. 28 at Arizona

6. Oct. 24 at Colorado

7. Oct. 31 at Washington State

8. Nov. 7 Cal

9. Oct. 10 UCLA

10. Oct. 3 Oregon State

11. Sept. 12 at UNLV

12. Sept. 3 Northern Arizona