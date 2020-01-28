Arizona football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game, game times.
Arizona Football Schedule 2020
Aug. 29 Hawaii
Sept. 5 Portland State
Sept. 12 Stanford
Sept. 19 at Texas Tech
Sept. 26 OPEN DATE
Oct. 3 at UCLA
Oct. 9 Colorado
Oct. 17 USC
Oct. 23 at Washington
Oct. 31 Oregon
Nov. 7 at Utah
Nov. 14 OPEN DATE
Nov. 21 at Oregon State
Nov. 28 Arizona State
Pac-12 North Teams Missed: Cal, Washington State
Arizona Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario
9-3: The Wildcats don’t blow the Hawaii game this time around to open up the season, and they follow it up by owning home with wins over Portland State and Stanford to set an early positive tone.
They split the road games at Texas Tech and UCLA, beat Colorado, and they win two of the four games against USC, at Washington, Oregon and at Utah. After a week off, they beat both Oregon State on the road an Arizona State at home to finally go off to a bowl game under Kevin Sumlin.
Arizona Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario
4-8: There’s another loss to Hawaii to kick things off, and a loss to Stanford for a 1-2 start puts Sumlin on the hottest of seats. Losing to both Texas Tech and UCLA on the road makes things even worse.
Realistically, as bad as things might get, the Wildcats will likely win at least one of the massive midseason games, but they drop the road game at Oregon State and – painfully – lose again to Arizona State.
Get Arizona Tickets for the 2020 season with TicketCity
Arizona Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest
2020 preseason ranking of the Arizona football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.
Comments