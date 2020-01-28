Arizona football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game, game times.

Arizona Football Schedule 2020

Aug. 29 Hawaii

Sept. 5 Portland State

Sept. 12 Stanford

Sept. 19 at Texas Tech

Sept. 26 OPEN DATE

Oct. 3 at UCLA

Oct. 9 Colorado

Oct. 17 USC

Oct. 23 at Washington

Oct. 31 Oregon

Nov. 7 at Utah

Nov. 14 OPEN DATE

Nov. 21 at Oregon State

Nov. 28 Arizona State

Pac-12 North Teams Missed: Cal, Washington State

Arizona Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

9-3: The Wildcats don’t blow the Hawaii game this time around to open up the season, and they follow it up by owning home with wins over Portland State and Stanford to set an early positive tone.

They split the road games at Texas Tech and UCLA, beat Colorado, and they win two of the four games against USC, at Washington, Oregon and at Utah. After a week off, they beat both Oregon State on the road an Arizona State at home to finally go off to a bowl game under Kevin Sumlin.

Arizona Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

4-8: There’s another loss to Hawaii to kick things off, and a loss to Stanford for a 1-2 start puts Sumlin on the hottest of seats. Losing to both Texas Tech and UCLA on the road makes things even worse.

Realistically, as bad as things might get, the Wildcats will likely win at least one of the massive midseason games, but they drop the road game at Oregon State and – painfully – lose again to Arizona State.

Arizona Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the Arizona football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.

1. Oct. 31 Oregon

2. Oct. 17 USC

3. Nov. 7 at Utah

4. Oct. 23 at Washington

5. Oct. 3 at UCLA

6. Nov. 28 Arizona State

7. Sept. 12 Stanford

8. Sept. 19 at Texas Tech

9. Nov. 21 at Oregon State

10. Oct. 9 Colorado

11. Aug. 29 Hawaii

12. Sept. 5 Portland State