AP Top 25 Poll, Rankings: Final Postseason 2019

Where do all the top teams rank in the 2019 final AP Poll Top 25? Which teams are just outside of the rankings?

Last AP rankings in parentheses

25. Texas Longhorns 8-5 69 (NR)

24. UCF Knights 10-3 78 (NR)

23. Boise State Broncos 12-2 188 (18)

22. Air Force Falcons 12-2 209 (24)

21. Cincinnati Bearcats 11-3 343 (23)

20. Navy Midshipmen 11-2 415 (21)

19. Appalachian State Mountaineers 13-1 466 (20)

18. Michigan Wolverines 9-4 468 (17)

17. Memphis Tigers 12-2 528 (15)

16. Utah Utes 11-3 543 (12)

15. Iowa Hawkeyes 10-3 699 (19)

14. Auburn Tigers 9-4 726 (10)

13. Baylor Bears 11-3 827 (8)

12. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 11-2 879 (14)

11. Wisconsin Badgers 10-4 883 (11)

10. Minnesota Golden Gophers 11-2 952 (16)

9. Penn State Nittany Lions 11-2 1038 (13)

8. Alabama Crimson Tide 11-2 1159 (9)

7. Oklahoma Sooners 12-2 1179 (4)

6. Florida Gators 11-2 1211 (6)

5. Oregon Ducks 12-2 1242 (7)

4. Georgia Bulldogs 12-2 1336 (5)

3. Ohio State Buckeyes 13-1 1426 (2)

2. Clemson Tigers 14-0 1487 (2)

1. LSU Tigers 15-0 1550 (1)

Also Receiving Votes: Texas A&M 54, Florida Atlantic 46, Washington 39, Virginia 28, USC 16, San Diego State 13, Arizona State 12, SMU 10, Tennessee 8, California 6, Kentucky 2, Louisiana 2, Kansas State 2, Louisiana Tech 2, North Dakota State 2

