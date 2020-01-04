AP Poll Top 25 Projection: Final 2019 Prediction

Where will all the top teams rank in the 2019 final AP Poll Top 25? Here are the projection for what it might be.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

– AP Poll Rankings Greatest Programs of All-Time

NOTE: These are just PROJECTIONS, not the actual rankings.

Last Week AP rankings in parentheses

25. Boise State Broncos 12-2 (18)

24. Florida Atlantic Owls 11-3 (NR)

23. Texas A&M Aggies 8-5 (NR)

22. Air Force Falcons 11-2 (24)

21. Cincinnati Bearcats 11-3 (23)

20. Navy Midshipmen 11-2 (21)

19. Memphis Tigers 12-2 (15)

18. Utah Utes 11-3 (12)

17. Baylor Bears 11-3 (8)

16. Appalachian State Mountaineers 13-1 (20)

15. Auburn Tigers 9-4 (9)

14. Iowa Hawkeyes 10-3 (19)

13. Michigan Wolverines 9-4 (17)

12. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 11-2 (14)

11. Minnesota Golden Gophers 11-2 (16)

10. Wisconsin Badgers 10-4 (11)

9. Penn State Nittany Lions 11-2 (13)

8. Oklahoma Sooners 12-2 (4)

7. Alabama Crimson Tide 11-2 (9)

6. Florida Gators 11-2 (6)

5. Oregon Ducks 12-2 (7)

4. Georgia Bulldogs 12-2 (5)

3. Ohio State Buckeyes 13-1 (2)

1/2. Clemson Tigers 14-0 (3)

1/2. LSU Tigers 14-0 (1)

– The AP Poll Greatest Program of All-Time Rankings