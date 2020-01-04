AP Poll Top 25 Projection: Final 2019 Prediction

shares
Where will all the top teams rank in the 2019 final AP Poll Top 25? Here are the projection for what it might be.
NOTE: These are just PROJECTIONS, not the actual rankings.
Last Week AP rankings in parentheses
25. Boise State Broncos 12-2 (18)
24. Florida Atlantic Owls 11-3 (NR)
23. Texas A&M Aggies 8-5 (NR)
22. Air Force Falcons 11-2 (24)
21. Cincinnati Bearcats 11-3 (23)
20. Navy Midshipmen 11-2 (21)
19. Memphis Tigers 12-2 (15)
18. Utah Utes 11-3 (12)
17. Baylor Bears 11-3 (8)
16. Appalachian State Mountaineers 13-1 (20)
15. Auburn Tigers 9-4 (9)
14. Iowa Hawkeyes 10-3 (19)
13. Michigan Wolverines 9-4 (17)
12. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 11-2 (14)
11. Minnesota Golden Gophers 11-2 (16)
10. Wisconsin Badgers 10-4 (11)
9. Penn State Nittany Lions 11-2 (13)
8. Oklahoma Sooners 12-2 (4)
7. Alabama Crimson Tide 11-2 (9)
6. Florida Gators 11-2 (6)
5. Oregon Ducks 12-2 (7)
4. Georgia Bulldogs 12-2 (5)
3. Ohio State Buckeyes 13-1 (2)
1/2. Clemson Tigers 14-0 (3)
1/2. LSU Tigers 14-0 (1)
