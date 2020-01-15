All-Bowl Team: College Football News Top Players Rankings 2019-2020 Bowl Season

Who were the best players and what were the top performances from the 2019-2020 college football bowl season?

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews

All-Bowl Team: Offense 2019-2020 Rankings

Who were the best and brightest offensive performers of the bowl season?

26. Mike Glass III, QB Eastern Michigan

28-of-50 for 311 yards and two touchdowns with a pick, and 21 carries for a team-high 83 yards and a touchdown – forgetting how he ended the game – in the 34-30 loss to Pitt.

– 5 Thoughts on the Quick Lane Bowl

25. Brady White, QB Memphis

32-of-51 passes for 454 yards with two interceptions, and he ran for a score, in the 53-39 loss to Penn State.

– 5 Thoughts on the Cotton Bowl

24. Jarret Patterson, RB Buffalo

32 carries for 173 yards and two scores in the 31-9 win over Charlotte.

– 5 Thoughts on the Makers Wanted Bahama Bowl

23. Layne Hatcher, QB Arkansas State

27-of-51 for 393 yards and four touchdowns with an interception – and nine carries for 37 yards – in the 34-26 win over FIU.

– 5 Thoughts on the Camellia Bowl

22. Maurice Ffrench, WR Pitt

12 catches for 165 yards and a 96-yard touchdown, a 25-yard kick return and a nine-yard punt return in the 34-30 win over Eastern Michigan.

– 5 Thoughts on the Quick Lane Bowl

21. George Pickens, WR Georgia

12 catches for 175 yards and a score in the 26-14 win over Baylor.

– 5 Thoughts on the Sugar Bowl

20. Lucky Jackson, WR WKU

17 catches for 148 yards and a score in the 23-20 win over Western Michigan.

– 5 Thoughts on the First Responder Bowl

19. Omar Bayless, WR Arkansas State

Nine catches for 180 yards and a score in the 34-26 win over FIU.

– 5 Thoughts on the Camellia Bowl

18. Ihmir Smith-Marsette, WR Iowa

He missed his one pass, but he ran two times for 15 yards and a score, caught two passes for 46 yards and a touchdown, and returned three kicks for 142 yards and a touchdown in the 49-24 win over USC.

– 5 Thoughts on the Holiday Bowl

17. J.K. Dobbins, RB Ohio State

Despite getting banged up, he ran 18 times for 174 yards and a score, and caught six passes for 47 yards in the 29-23 loss to Clemson.

– 5 Thoughts on the Fiesta Bowl

16. Bryce Perkins, QB Virginia

28-of-40 passes for 323 yards – the only QB to throw for over 300 yards on Florida – with four touchdowns and a pick, and a team-leading 24 rushing yards in the 36-28 loss to Florida.

– 5 Thoughts on the Orange Bowl

15. Trevor Lawrence, QB Clemson

18-of-33 for 259 yards and two scores, and 16 carries for a team-high 107 yards and a score in the 29-23 win over Ohio State. 18-of-37 for 234 yards, and ten carries for 49 yards and a touchdown, in the 42-25 loss to LSU.

– 5 Thoughts on the Fiesta Bowl

– 5 Thoughts on the CFP National Championship

14. Sam Ehlinger, QB Texas

12-of-18 passes for 201 yards and three scores with a pick, and 11 carries for 73 yards and a touchdown in the 38-10 win over Utah.

– 5 Thoughts on the Alamo Bowl

13. Desmond Ridder, QB Cincinnati

14-of-24 for 95 yards and a score, and 21 carries for 105 yards and three scores, in the 38-6 win over Boston College.

– 5 Thoughts on the Birmingham Bowl

12. Jerry Jeudy, WR Alabama

Six catches for 204 yards and a touchdown in the 35-16 win over Michigan.

– 5 Thoughts on the Citrus Bowl

11. Ja’Marr Chase, WR LSU

Two catches for 61 yards in the 63-28 win over Oklahoma, and nine catches for 221 yards and two scores in the 42-25 win over Clemson.

– 5 Thoughts on the Peach Bowl

– 5 Thoughts on the CFP National Championship

10. Journey Brown, RB Penn State

16 carries for 202 yards and two scores, two catches for seven yards, and a kick return for seven yards in the 53-39 win over Memphis.

– 5 Thoughts on the Cotton Bowl

9. Lamical Perine, RB Florida

13 carries for 138 yards – 10.6 yards per carry – with two touchdowns, and five catches for 43 yards and a score, in the 36-28 win over Virginia.

– 5 Thoughts on the Orange Bowl

8. Tyler Johnson, WR Minnesota

12 catches for 204 yards and two scores in the 31-24 win over Auburn.

– 5 Thoughts on the Outback Bowl

7. Malcolm Perry, QB Navy

5-of-7 passes for 57 yards and a score, and 28 carries for 213 yards in the 20-17 win over Kansas State.

– 5 Thoughts on the Liberty Bowl

6. Justin Jefferson, WR LSU

14 catches for 227 yards and four touchdowns in the 63-28 win over Oklahoma, and nine catches for 106 yards in the 42-25 win over Clemson.

– 5 Thoughts on the Peach Bowl

– 5 Thoughts on the CFP National Championship

5. Cole McDonald, QB Hawaii

28-of-46 for 493 yards and four scores passing – including the game-winner in the final moments – with one touchdown run in the 38-34 win over BYU.

– 5 Thoughts on the Hawaii Bowl

4. Xazavian Valladay, RB Wyoming

26 carries for 204 yards and a score, and three catches for a game-high 91 yards and a touchdown, in the 38-17 win over Georgia State.

– 5 Thoughts on the Arizona Bowl

3. Dustin Crum, QB Kent State

21-of-26 for 289 yards and two scores passing, 23 carries for a team-high 147 yards and a touchdown in the 51-41 win over Utah State.

– 5 Thoughts on the Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl

2. Lynn Bowden, QB Kentucky

6-of-12 passes for 73 yards and a game-winning touchdown with a pick, and 34 carries for 233 yards and two scores, and a 20-yard kickoff return in the 37-30 win over Virginia Tech.

– 5 Thoughts on the Belk Bowl

🔹 73 pass yards

🔹 233 rush yards

🔹 3 total TD In his final game in a @UKFootball uniform, @LynnBowden_1 brought it. pic.twitter.com/mgcwiKmghi — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) December 31, 2019

1. Joe Burrow, QB LSU

29-of-39 for 493 yards and seven touchdown passes – and five carries for 21 yards and a score – in the 63-28 win over Oklahoma, and 31-of-49 for 463 yards and five touchdowns, and 14 carries for 58 yards and a score, in the 42-25 win over Clemson.

– 5 Thoughts on the Peach Bowl

– 5 Thoughts on the CFP National Championship

NEXT: All-Bowl Team: Defense 2019-2020 Rankings