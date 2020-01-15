All-Bowl Team: College Football News Top Players Rankings 2019-2020 Bowl Season

Who were the best players and what were the top performances from the 2019-2020 college football bowl season?
All-Bowl Team: Offense 2019-2020 Rankings
Who were the best and brightest offensive performers of the bowl season?
26. Mike Glass III, QB Eastern Michigan
28-of-50 for 311 yards and two touchdowns with a pick, and 21 carries for a team-high 83 yards and a touchdown – forgetting how he ended the game – in the 34-30 loss to Pitt.
25. Brady White, QB Memphis
32-of-51 passes for 454 yards with two interceptions, and he ran for a score, in the 53-39 loss to Penn State.
24. Jarret Patterson, RB Buffalo
32 carries for 173 yards and two scores in the 31-9 win over Charlotte.
23. Layne Hatcher, QB Arkansas State
27-of-51 for 393 yards and four touchdowns with an interception – and nine carries for 37 yards – in the 34-26 win over FIU.
22. Maurice Ffrench, WR Pitt
12 catches for 165 yards and a 96-yard touchdown, a 25-yard kick return and a nine-yard punt return in the 34-30 win over Eastern Michigan.
21. George Pickens, WR Georgia
12 catches for 175 yards and a score in the 26-14 win over Baylor.
20. Lucky Jackson, WR WKU
17 catches for 148 yards and a score in the 23-20 win over Western Michigan.
19. Omar Bayless, WR Arkansas State
Nine catches for 180 yards and a score in the 34-26 win over FIU.
18. Ihmir Smith-Marsette, WR Iowa
He missed his one pass, but he ran two times for 15 yards and a score, caught two passes for 46 yards and a touchdown, and returned three kicks for 142 yards and a touchdown in the 49-24 win over USC.
17. J.K. Dobbins, RB Ohio State
Despite getting banged up, he ran 18 times for 174 yards and a score, and caught six passes for 47 yards in the 29-23 loss to Clemson.
16. Bryce Perkins, QB Virginia
28-of-40 passes for 323 yards – the only QB to throw for over 300 yards on Florida – with four touchdowns and a pick, and a team-leading 24 rushing yards in the 36-28 loss to Florida.
15. Trevor Lawrence, QB Clemson
18-of-33 for 259 yards and two scores, and 16 carries for a team-high 107 yards and a score in the 29-23 win over Ohio State. 18-of-37 for 234 yards, and ten carries for 49 yards and a touchdown, in the 42-25 loss to LSU.
14. Sam Ehlinger, QB Texas
12-of-18 passes for 201 yards and three scores with a pick, and 11 carries for 73 yards and a touchdown in the 38-10 win over Utah.
13. Desmond Ridder, QB Cincinnati
14-of-24 for 95 yards and a score, and 21 carries for 105 yards and three scores, in the 38-6 win over Boston College.
12. Jerry Jeudy, WR Alabama
Six catches for 204 yards and a touchdown in the 35-16 win over Michigan.
11. Ja’Marr Chase, WR LSU
Two catches for 61 yards in the 63-28 win over Oklahoma, and nine catches for 221 yards and two scores in the 42-25 win over Clemson.
10. Journey Brown, RB Penn State
16 carries for 202 yards and two scores, two catches for seven yards, and a kick return for seven yards in the 53-39 win over Memphis.
9. Lamical Perine, RB Florida
13 carries for 138 yards – 10.6 yards per carry – with two touchdowns, and five catches for 43 yards and a score, in the 36-28 win over Virginia.
8. Tyler Johnson, WR Minnesota
12 catches for 204 yards and two scores in the 31-24 win over Auburn.
7. Malcolm Perry, QB Navy
5-of-7 passes for 57 yards and a score, and 28 carries for 213 yards in the 20-17 win over Kansas State.
6. Justin Jefferson, WR LSU
14 catches for 227 yards and four touchdowns in the 63-28 win over Oklahoma, and nine catches for 106 yards in the 42-25 win over Clemson.
5. Cole McDonald, QB Hawaii
28-of-46 for 493 yards and four scores passing – including the game-winner in the final moments – with one touchdown run in the 38-34 win over BYU.
4. Xazavian Valladay, RB Wyoming
26 carries for 204 yards and a score, and three catches for a game-high 91 yards and a touchdown, in the 38-17 win over Georgia State.
3. Dustin Crum, QB Kent State
21-of-26 for 289 yards and two scores passing, 23 carries for a team-high 147 yards and a touchdown in the 51-41 win over Utah State.
2. Lynn Bowden, QB Kentucky
6-of-12 passes for 73 yards and a game-winning touchdown with a pick, and 34 carries for 233 yards and two scores, and a 20-yard kickoff return in the 37-30 win over Virginia Tech.
1. Joe Burrow, QB LSU
29-of-39 for 493 yards and seven touchdown passes – and five carries for 21 yards and a score – in the 63-28 win over Oklahoma, and 31-of-49 for 463 yards and five touchdowns, and 14 carries for 58 yards and a score, in the 42-25 win over Clemson.
