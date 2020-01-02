Alabama Wins Citrus Bowl Over Michigan 35-16: Reaction, Analysis, 5 Thoughts

Alabama Wins Citrus Bowl Over Michigan 35-16. Five thoughts and analysis of the win, and what it all means.

Alabama wins the Citrus Bowl

Final Score: Alabama 35, Michigan 16

CFN Prediction: Alabama 36, Michigan 23

Line: Alabama -7.5, o/u: 60

5. Michigan in bowl games …

It’s not good.

The final score was bad, but it wasn’t like last year’s 41-15 total wipeout against Florida in the Peach Bowl. The Wolverines were decent, they played tough, and they didn’t get totally steamrolled, but that was Alabama on the other side.

And now, with this Michigan has lost its last four bowl games after taking down Florida 41-7 in the Citrus Bowl at the end of Harbaugh’s first year.

But this was a bad run before Harbaugh, too.

There was a nice run in the mid-1990s to early 2000s, but ever since beating Auburn in the 2001 Citrus, Michigan is now 4-11 in these bowl things.

Yes, Harbaugh was supposed to be able to do better in these showcase games, but this is a program problem that needs to be fixed. In a game like this, Michigan didn’t have the NFL talent that Bama brought, and in the end …

NEXT: This is the EXACT type of game that Michigan loses under Jim Harbaugh