Alabama football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game, game times.

Alabama Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 5 USC (in Dallas)

Sept. 12 Georgia State

Sept. 19 Georgia

Sept. 26 Kent State

Oct. 3 at Ole Miss

Oct. 10 at Arkansas

Oct. 17 Mississippi State

Oct. 24 at Tennessee

Oct. 31 OPEN DATE

Nov. 7 at LSU

Nov. 14 UT Martin

Nov. 21 Texas A&M

Nov. 28 Auburn

SEC East Teams Missed: Florida, Kentucky, Missouri, South Carolina, Vanderbilt

Alabama Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

12-0: Alabama is back to being Alabama. It starts the season razor-sharp by shutting down and dominating USC in Dallas, and it takes advantage of the three straight home games with a great win over Georgia on the way to a perfect September.

America gets into the game at Ole Miss with Nick Saban going against Ole Miss, but there aren’t any problems. The Tide rolls through the run of three road games in four weeks, and they look great with two weeks off in a win over LSU in Baton Rouge.

With the last three games at home, everything is fine with wins over Texas A&M and Auburn, and it’s off to the SEC Championship with a perfect regular season.

Alabama Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

9-3: Alabama isn’t back to being Alabama. It doesn’t collapse, but it struggles through the season with a loss to Georgia at home or in one of the road games in the middle of the season.

It plays four road games in five dates, and it loses at LSU, and worst of all, drops the home game to Auburn to close out the year. It’s not just another year without a trip to the CFP and SEC Championship, it’s a disastrous – by Bama standards – three-loss regular season.

Alabama Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the Alabama football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.

1. Nov. 7 at LSU

2. Sept. 19 Georgia

3. Nov. 28 Auburn

4. Oct. 24 at Tennessee

5. Nov. 21 Texas A&M

6. Sept. 5 USC (in Dallas)

7. Oct. 17 Mississippi State

8. Oct. 3 at Ole Miss

9. Oct. 10 at Arkansas

10. Sept. 12 Georgia State

11. Sept. 26 Kent State

12. Nov. 14 UT Martin