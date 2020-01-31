ACC Bowl Ties, Affiliations 2020-2021

The ACC bowl ties, tie-ins and affiliations for the 2020-2021 bowl season.

ACC Bowl Ties, Tie-Ins, Affiliations 2020-2021

– The ACC champion goes to the Capital One Orange Bowl unless it’s in the College Football Playoff, in which case the next-highest ranked ACC team will get in against the SEC this year. After this season, the highest-ranked available Big Ten team, SEC team, or Notre Dame will be eligible to face the ACC in years when the Orange isn’t in the CFP.

Notre Dame is eligible for any ACC bowl tie-in as long as it’s within one game of the team eligible for the slot. However, it can’t play in the Orange Bowl in the ACC’s place.

NOTE: The conferences and bowls are still solidifying their ties and affiliations. There could be a few tweaks and name changes before the start of the season.

College Football Playoff Semifinal

If an ACC team is selected vs. other College Football Playoff team

Rose Bowl or Sugar Bowl

Capital One Orange Bowl

Champion goes here if it’s not in the College Football Playoff, otherwise, the highest-ranked ACC team is in. Note, in years when the Rose and/or Sugar aren’t a part of the CFP, Notre Dame and the Big Ten are in the mix for a spot to face the ACC.

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

vs. SEC

Last Season’s Orange Bowl: Florida 36, Virginia 28

The rest of the bowls are based on the best possible matchups and making sure there aren’t repeat games, if possible.

Outback Bowl

Note, this is not for the 2020-2021 season. Going forward, the ACC gets a team in the Outback if the Big Ten is in the Orange.Bowl.

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Camping World Bowl

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

vs. Big 12

Last Season’s Camping World Bowl: Notre Dame 33, Iowa State 9

Belk Bowl

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

vs. SEC

Last Season’s Belk Bowl: Kentucky 37, Virginia Tech 30

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl

SDCCU Stadium, San Diego, CA

vs. Pac-12

Last Season’s Holiday Bowl: Iowa 49, USC 24

Fenway Park Bowl

Fenway Park, Boston, MA

vs. American Athletic Conference

New Era Pinstripe Bowl

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

vs. Big Ten

Last Season’s Pinstripe Bowl: Michigan State 27, Wake Forest 21

Sun Bowl

Sun Bowl Stadium, El Paso, TX

vs. Pac-12

Last Season’s Sun Bowl: Arizona State 20, Florida State 14

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

EverBank Field, Jacksonville, FL

vs. SEC

Last Season’s Gator Bowl: Tennessee 23, Indiana 22

Military Bowl

Navy-Marine Corps. Stadium, Annapolis, MD

vs. American Athletic Conference

Last Season’s Military Bowl: North Carolina 55, Temple 13

Independence Bowl

Independence Stadium, Shreveport, LA

vs. Pac-12

Last Season’s Independence Bowl: Louisiana Tech 14, Miami 0

Alternate Bowl Possibilities

Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl

Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, FL

vs. SEC

Last Season’s Gasparilla Bowl: UCF 48, Marshall 25

OR

Birmingham Bowl

Legion Field, Birmingham, AL

vs. SEC

Last Season’s Birmingham Bowl: Cincinnati 38, Boston College 6

OR

SERVPRO First Responders Bowl

Cotton Bowl Stadium, Dallas, TX

vs. Big 12

Last Season’s First Responder Bowl: WKU 23, Western Michigan 20