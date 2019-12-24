Wyoming vs. Georgia State: Arizona Bowl Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Wyoming vs. Georgia State: NOVA Home Loans Arizona fearless prediction and game preview.

Wyoming vs. Georgia State: Arizona Bowl Broadcast

Date: Tuesday, December 31

Game Time: 4:30 ET

Venue: Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ

Network: CBS Sports Network

Wyoming (7-5) vs. Georgia State (7-5) Game Preview

Three Reasons Why You Should Watch The Arizona Bowl

– It’s the fifth NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl game, and considering how every Wyoming game is almost always close, and Georgia State games are always interesting – even in blowouts. This should be another terrific matchup in Tucson.

The last two went into overtime, Nevada won the inaugural version in 2015 with a thriller over Colorado State, and only the 2016 45-21 Air Force win over South Alabama was by more than five points.

Again, this one should be the same.

– Wyoming is trying to even out its bowl history – currently it’s 7-8 all-time. Head coach Craig Bohl has his team back in the post-season after missing out last year, coming off a blowout win over Central Michigan in the 2017 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

Don’t expect fireworks.

Wyoming has been able to score from time-to-time, but it’s mostly about playing tough defense, controlling the clock, and keeping games close and under its control. It’s coming into this after losing three of its last four games, but they were all on the road, and they were all battles including a 20-17 loss at Boise State and a fight against Air Force.

– This is just the third bowl game for Georgia State, with head coach Shawn Elliott leading the way to a win over WKU in the 2017 Cure and taking a huge step back in 2018 before rising back up.

Like Wyoming, Georgia State has lost three of its last four games, but unlike Wyoming, it was rocked in the three defeats. Even so, it’s good at battling in most games, it beat Army, Arkansas State and Tennessee, and it’s going to bring the effort.

Why Wyoming Will Win

– No one runs well against Wyoming. The Cowboys can be thrown on by the sharper passers, but they haven’t allowed more than 170 rushing yards on the season and only gave up more than 100 yards five times.

Georgia State has lost even when the ground game went off – getting whacked by ULM despite running for 414 yards – but if the offense can’t motor on the ground, this is going to be a problem. Wyoming is sixth in the nation against the run and it’s great at putting teams in bad third-and-long situations.

– Can Wyoming get anything out of its passing game? It’s not like Patrick Mahomes is under center winging it around, but this is the program of Josh Allen. Okay, so the Cowboy passing attack is pathetic, but it has just one job … don’t royally screw up.

Interceptions were a problem late in the year, with three in the loss to Utah State, and two in the defeat to Air Force. Georgia State’s secondary doesn’t take the ball away, and it’ll get hit for the big play from time to time. All UW QB Levi Williams has to do is hit on two long passes when the opportunities are there, and run well enough to keep the chains moving. And …

– Run, keep running, and dominate on the ground. Georgia State’s run defense has been a wee bit lacking lately. There’s no steady pressure, there aren’t enough third down stops, and it’s allowing well over five yards per carry. The Panthers allowed 200 rushing yards or more seven times on the year and in three of the last four games, losing all three of those and going 2-5 in the seven.

To break this down further. Georgia State is 0-4 when allowing 278 rushing yards or more. Wyoming has done that twice and is 7-0 when running for 190 yards or more. GSU gives up 211 yards per game.

NEXT: Why Georgia State Will Win