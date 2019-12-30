WKU Wins SERVPRO First Responder Bowl 23-20 Over Western Michigan: Reaction, 5 Thoughts, Analysis

WKU beat Western Michigan 23-20 to win a thrilling SERVPRO First Responder Bowl. Five thoughts and analysis of the win, and what it all means.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak



SERVPRO First Responder Bowl: 5 Thoughts

Final Score: WKU 23, WMU 20

CFN Prediction: WKU 26, Western Michigan 20

Line: WKU -3.5, o/u: 54.5

5. Munson?!

With the game tied at 20, WMU had the game there for the taking in the final moments, couldn’t do it, WKU pushed the ball down the field, tried a Hail Mary pass to avoid overtime, it got batted away, WMU got nailed for having 12 men on the field, and …

Western Michigan got Munsoned.

🚨 THE FRESHMAN WINS IT FROM 52! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/cR5eZUJh7D — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 30, 2019

WKU freshman PK Corey Munson missed a 29-yard field goal early on, but he nailed shots from 26 and 31, and with a chance to pull off the win, he tattooed a 52-yard kick for the win.

Considering last year’s SERVPRO First Responder Bowl quit on itself, this one made up for it.

NEXT: Ty Storey would’ve been the … story