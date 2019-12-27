Wisconsin vs. Oregon: Rose Bowl Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Wisconsin vs. Oregon: Rose Bowl fearless prediction and game preview.

Wisconsin vs. Oregon: Rose Bowl Broadcast

Date: January 1, 2020

Game Time: 5:00 ET

Venue: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA

Network: ESPN

Wisconsin (10-3) vs. Oregon (11-2) Game Preview

Three Reasons Why You Should Watch The Rose Bowl

– It’s still the Rose Bowl. Other big bowls might have to compete with other games, and all the bowls outside of the College Football Playoff tend to combine into one, but the Rose Bowl is the Rose Bowl.

It’s Pasadena, it’s New Year’s Day, it’s in the middle of the day, it’s all the clichés, it’s … the Rose Bowl.

And it’s been fantastic over the last few seasons.

Washington rallied back to at least give Ohio State a bit of a push last year, Georgia got by Oklahoma in a classic College Football Playoff game in the 2018 version, and USC and Penn State put on a show in the 52-49 Trojan win in 2017.

Ten of the last 15 Rose Bowls have been decided by a touchdown or less, and many of them included Oregon or Wisconsin.

– The two played a fun one in 2012, with the Ducks winning 45-38 over Russell Wilson’s Badgers. This is Oregon’s fourth trip to the Rose Bowl since losing the 2010 version to Ohio State. It also won the first ever College Football Playoff game with a 59-20 whacking of Florida State in the 2014 season semifinal.

However, the program lost three straight post-season games – the first College Football Playoff national title being one of them – before slipping past Michigan State 7-6 in last year’s Redbox.

It would’ve been nice to have pulled off the win over Arizona State and get that No. 4 spot in the College Football Playoff, but this has still been a terrific season. Head coach Mario Cristobal has taken what Willie Taggart started to put together and rocked. Winning a Pac-12 title was fantastic, and coming up with a 12-win season and a Rose Bowl win would be amazing.

– Wisconsin has gone to four bowl games under head coach Paul Chryst, and it has won all four. It won a Cotton, an Orange, a Holiday, and last year, it took down the Pinstripe over Miami.

This might be the answer to the Best Program To Not Play In The College Football Playoff, and there isn’t a Big Ten championship in the mix, but throw a Rose win in the equation, and all of a sudden the Chryst era goes to a whole other level.

The program has won five straight bowls after an ugly run of six losses in seven post-season games, but it dropped the last three Rose Bowl appearances after winning back-to-back games in Pasadena in the 1998 and 1999 seasons.

By the way, that was the last time the Big Ten won back-to-back Rose Bowls.

NEXT: Why Wisconsin Will Win