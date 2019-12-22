Washington 38, Boise State 7: Las Vegas Bowl 5 Things That Matter

Washington blew out Boise State in Chris Petersen’s final game. Here are 5 things that matter from the Las Vegas Bowl.

Washington vs. Boise State: Las Vegas Bowl 5 Things That Matter

Final Score: Washington 38, Boise State 7

CFN Prediction: Washington 31, Boise State 27

Line: Washington -3.5, o/u: 48

5. This is a BAD look for the Group of Five world

There but for the grace of a Memphis win over Cincinnati in the American Athletic Conference championship game, Boise State would’ve been the Group of Five champion representative in the Cotton Bowl.

This is a 12-1 Mountain West champion that’s going to spend the next few weeks removing the atomic wedgie applied by a decent-not-special 7-5 Pac-12 also-ran.

Fair or not, this is horrible look for the Group of Five cause.

It would be one thing to have lost in a fight, but one of the Gof5 champs didn’t have any answers and looked completely outclassed.

Get ready for the snobbery from the Power Five fans to kick in when it comes to the idea of automatically including a top Group of Five champ in any sort of playoff expansion.

No pressure, Memphis. Go win beat Penn State in the Cotton Bowl.

4. The Jimmy Lake era is underway

Boise State came up with one scoring drive sparked by a gimmicky trick play on fourth down for 21 yards.

And that was it. Washington defensive coordinator and soon-to-be head coach Jimmy Lake pitched a gem.

The Boise State running game never got going, the passing attack sputtered, and the offense that only went under 300 yards once this year – coming up with 285 against a Wyoming team that slows everything to a dead stop – managed a mere 266 yards.

The three turnovers didn’t help.

It also didn’t help that …

3. The Boise State quarterback play didn’t help

The Broncos were able to come up big after the loss to BYU with solid and steady quarterback play.

A healthy Hank Bachmeier couldn’t generate anything down the field – throwing for just 119 yards with no touchdowns with two picks, and Jaylon Henderson – the main man through the Mountain West Championship – wasn’t able to do much to provide a spark when he got his chances.

Give the Washington defense for keeping the Broncos from connecting on anything to stop the momentum until CT Thomas connected on the fourth down play in the third, but this was a thud for a team that had something to prove.

The Boise State quarterbacks didn’t come through, but …

2. Jacob Eason was good enough

The stats weren’t anything special, but the Washington quarterback did all the little things right with the defense taking care of everything else.

He didn’t take too many chances, connected on a few NFL-caliber throws to keep everything moving, and he didn’t give up any picks.

He hit 22-of-32 passes for 210 yards with a touchdown, was in command on third downs, and was exactly the NFL-caliber quarterback the team needed him to be.

1. Chris Petersen’s final game …

For now.

He’s too good and too young – just 55 – to not be a main candidate for every major job opening in a year or so once his batteries are recharged.

This might not have been the season to go out on – there wasn’t a Pac-12 title or a double-digit win season – but he got a bowl victory again.

His UW teams were good enough to get to the major bowls and one College Football Playoff over the previous three seasons, and they were good enough to battle in all three – but they also lost them all.

Just 1-4 in bowls as the Husky head coach, his team didn’t just show up to give him that second win, it played one of its best games of the year.

His legacy at Washington? 55-26, two Pac-12 titles, an appearance in a third, a College Football Playoff appearance, and all while restoring the glory to the program with five straight winning seasons – the first time the school has done that since 1997.

Add to that two bowl wins, too.

Las Vegas Bowl History

Dec. 15 2018 Fresno State 31, Arizona State 20

Dec. 16, 2017 Boise State 38, Oregon 28

Dec. 17, 2016 San Diego State 34, Houston 10

Dec. 19, 2015 Utah 35 BYU 28

Dec. 20, 2014 Utah 45 Colorado State 10

Dec. 21, 2013 USC 45 Fresno State 20

Dec. 22, 2012 Boise State 28 Washington 26

Dec. 22, 2011 Boise State 56 Arizona State 24

Dec. 22, 2010 Boise State 26 Utah 3

Dec. 22, 2009 BYU 44 Oregon State 20

Dec. 20, 2008 Arizona 31 BYU 21

Dec. 22, 2007 BYU 17 UCLA 16

Dec. 22, 2006 BYU 38 Oregon 8

Dec. 22, 2005 California 35 BYU 28

Dec. 23, 2004 Wyoming 24 UCLA 21

Dec. 24, 2003 Oregon State 55 New Mexico 14

Dec. 25, 2002 UCLA 27 New Mexico 13

Dec. 25, 2001 Utah 10 Southern California 6

Dec. 21, 2000 UNLV 31 Arkansas 14

Dec. 18, 1999 Utah 17 Fresno State 16

Dec. 19, 1998 North Carolina 20 San Diego State 13

Dec. 20, 1997 Oregon 41 Air Force 13

Dec. 18, 1996 Nevada 18 Ball State 15

Dec. 14, 1995 Toledo 40 Nevada 37 (OT)

Dec. 15, 1994 UNLV 52 Central Michigan 24

Dec. 17, 1993 Utah State 42 Ball State 33

Dec. 18, 1992 Bowling Green 35 Nevada 34