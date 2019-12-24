UCF 48, Marshall 25: 5 Thoughts On The Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl

UCF beat Marshall to win the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl. Five thoughts and analysis of the win, and what it all means.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak



Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl: 5 Things That Matter

Final Score: UCF 48, Marshall 25

CFN Prediction: UCF 34, Marshall 20

Line: UCF -15.5, o/u: 59.5

5. Turnovers, turnovers, turnovers, turnovers and … turnovers

The weather throughout Florida had been lousy over the previous few days, and the turf and conditions were soggy for your Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl.

But both teams had to play in the relative muck, and only Marshall had real problems.

UCF’s Richie Grant took a pick 39 yards for a rumbling score in the first minute of the game, and the Knights kept on forcing big plays from there, including a 45-yard scoop-and-score for a 21-0 lead eight minutes in, and that effectively ended the bowl fun.

Marshall had its moment on a 75-yard pick six from Micah Abraham, but that was it for the UCF misfires. Marshall – who lost the turnover margin just twice all season and just once against an FBS team – gave it up an uncharacteristic five times.

That this wasn’t a bigger blowout was a minor miracle.

The ten UCF penalties helped a wee bit, but …

NEXT: UCF’s offense is really, really good