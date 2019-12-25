Texas vs. Utah: Alamo Bowl Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Texas vs. Utah: Alamo Bowl fearless prediction and game preview.

Texas vs. Utah: Alamo Bowl Broadcast

Date: Tuesday, December 31

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Live Stream: fuboTV (click to watch for free)

Venue: Alamodome, San Antonio, TX

Network: ESPN

Tickets: Get Alamo Bowl Tickets Here

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Texas (7-5) vs. Utah (11-2) Game Preview

If want in on the bowl games, sign up with BetMGM

Three Reasons Why You Should Watch The Valero Alamo Bowl

– It’s the bowl that almost always delivers. It’s one of those bowls that always seems to match up two good teams that care about making a statement, and it shows.

Once in a while there’s an overrated and overseeded team – like Colorado in the 38-8 loss to Oklahoma State in 2016 – but five of the last seven Alamo Bowls have been decided by seven points or fewer, the last two were each decided by two points, and 13 of the last 18 going back to 2001 were at least extremely interesting.

This one should be another thriller, mainly because the two coaches are awesome in bowl games.

– Utah head man Kyle Whittingham was 11-1 in bowl games – gives him partial credit for the 2004 Fiesta win over Pitt, even though that was Urban Meyer’s team – before losing to Northwestern in last year’s Holiday. To be fair, he didn’t have his starting backfield.

He does this year.

Ever since the 1996 Copper Bowl loss to Wisconsin, Utah is 14-2 in bowls, and now it has a chance to make a statement after likely missing out on the College Football Playoff thanks to a clunker of a Pac-12 Championship loss to Oregon.

But will the Utes be totally up for this after coming so close to something special? In last year’s Sugar Bowl, Texas got a demoralized and depressed Georgia team that had its heart ripped out and its CFP dream crushed by Alabama.

Or, is Utah going to be exposed for not having a win over anyone in the final College Football Playoff rankings, and going 0-2 against them?

– Tom Herman might have had a disappointing third season at Texas, but that’s partially because of what his team did last year in the Sugar. He’s 3-0 in bowl games including the Peach win over Florida State back when he was at Houston.

The Longhorns were hit by injuries, defensive inconsistencies, and some flat-out bad luck. They were good enough to push Oklahoma and LSU in tight games, but flaky enough to get rolled by a bad TCU team.

Win, and the narrative changes. Win, and we won’t get another “Texas is back” offseason, but we will get a whole lot of high expectations for a huge 2020 in Big 12 play.

NEXT: Why Texas Will Win