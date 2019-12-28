Texas A&M 24 Oklahoma State 21: 5 Thoughts On The Texas Bowl

Texas A&M got by Oklahoma State 24-21 to win the Texas Bowl. Five thoughts and analysis of the win, and what it all means.
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak
Texas Bowl: 5 Things That Matter
Final Score: Texas A&M 24, Oklahoma State 21
CFN Prediction: Texas A&M 38, Oklahoma State 24
Line: Texas A&M -4.5, o/u: 55
5. Kellen Mond showed up when he had to
The Texas A&M quarterback threw for just 95 yards.
Kellen Mond threw a ten-yard touchdown touchdown pass to Jhamon Austin, but there wasn’t enough happening down the field, and it was a grind of an offensive performance with the passing game completing 13-of-19 throws for just five yards per pop.
But the Aggie defense rose up and started to produce, the momentum changed, and when the team needed a big play on offense, Mond got the job done with an option play kept for a 67-yard touchdown run.
He came up with a few other big dashes to help out a limited running back corps, leading the way with 117 yards and that touchdown, while Isaiah Spiller and Ainias Smith did the grunt work to work within the A&M style and system.
But it feels like A&M got away with one.
If you were to have told Oklahoma State and Mond would finish with 95 passing yards …
Comments