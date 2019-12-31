Tennessee vs. Indiana: Gator Bowl Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Tennessee vs. Indiana: Gator Bowl fearless prediction and game preview.

Tennessee vs. Indiana: Gator Bowl Broadcast

Date: Thursday, January 2

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Live Stream: fuboTV (click to watch for free)

Venue: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL

Network: ESPN

Tickets: Get Gator Tickets Here

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Tennessee (7-5) vs. Indiana (8-4) Game Preview

If want in on the bowl games, sign up with BetMGM

Three Reasons Why You Should Watch The Gator Bowl

– It’s been the SEC’s bowl game. It’s been a solid bowl over the years, but last season’s 52-13 Texas A&M annihilation over NC State was a disaster. For the SEC, though, it was a fourth Gator Bowl win in five years – Georgia Tech’s win over Kentucky in 2016 was the long blip – and a sixth in the nine seasons since the league became a regular in it.

The Big Ten and ACC have traded off this spot, with the ACC losing the last two and the Big Ten winning the 2013 and 2014 versions.

To get really weird, if you like patterns, this bowl game has gone bad game-good game-bad game-good game for each of the last nine. This year, the pattern means a good one should come up.

A little weak, huh? Okay …

BET $1, WIN $200 (in free bets) if any team scores a touchdown during bowl games January 1, 2020. Bet now!

Visit BetMGM for terms and conditions.

– Indiana started playing college football in 1899. Its first bowl appearance was in the 1967 Rose, losing to USC 14-3, and it’s been in just ten bowl games since then.

Going to these things isn’t normal for this program, and winning them is even more strange. Lee Corso got IU its first one in the 1979 Holiday, and that’s been about it with a 3-8 record overall in bowls and nothing since winning the 1991 Copper over Baylor.

Head coach Tom Allen’s team lost the 2016 Foster Farms in a 26-24 thriller to Utah, and Kevin Wilson’s team dropped the 2015 Pinstripe to Duke the year before 44-41 in overtime.

One of the bowl losses was to Tennessee in the 1988 Peach. It’s the only meeting between the two.

The program is very, very due to win one these bowl things.

Speaking of being happy to be here …

– Tennessee is in its first bowl game under head coach Jeremy Pruitt and its first since Butch Jones won the 2016 Music City over Nebraska. It’s been a while since the Vols have made bowl games a regular occurrence – just three since 2010 – but it won its last three.

Call this a step forward.

No matter what, Pruitt has ensured his program a winning season, but a win would make it the third season with eight wins or more since 2007.

NEXT: Why Indiana Will Win