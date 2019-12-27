Pitt 34 Eastern Michigan 30: 5 Thoughts On The Quick Lane Bowl

Pitt beat Eastern Michigan 34-30 to win the Quick Lane Bowl. Five thoughts and analysis of the win, and what it all means.

Quick Bowl: 5 Things That Matter

Final Score: Pitt 34, Eastern Michigan 30

CFN Prediction: Pitt 31, Eastern Michigan 14

Line: Pitt -12, o/u: 51

5. The Mike Glass game

So he was frustrated after he played his heart out and the dream of winning a bowl game was gone.

EMU QB Mike Glass completed 28-of-50 passes for 311 yards and two scores with a pick, and he led the team with 83 rushing yards and a touchdowns. But he’ll probably be mostly remembered now for the shots he connected on late …

Eastern Michigan QB Mike Glass III was ejected after throwing punches during the final seconds of their bowl loss to Pitt. pic.twitter.com/DTPguFRtnj — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 27, 2019

Obviously there’s no place for that in a civilized society, but with the way the emotions were running high, and considering how he carried the EMU offense with play after play, the shots by Glass weren’t the end of the world.

Unfortunately, it’s what people are going to talk about. It’ll be what’s referred to on the talk shows.

And forever, this will be that bowl when the guy through the punches.

NEXT: The ACC SO needed this