Penn State 53 Memphis 39: 5 Thoughts On The Cotton Bowl

Penn State beat Memphis 53-39 to win the Cotton Bowl. Five thoughts and analysis of the win, and what it all means.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak



Cotton Bowl: 5 Things That Matter

Final Score: Penn State 53, Memphis 39

CFN Prediction: Penn State 34, Memphis 27

Line: Penn State -6.5, o/u: 60.5

5. The Group of Five representative showed itself well

Memphis got on a big stage, and even in a loss, it played great, did what it does well, and it made it fun.

Penn State had a team that was good enough to be off to the Rose Bowl had the College Football Playoff committee gave it an extra thought. The talent is more impressive, the lines are stronger, and Memphis made this a whole lot of fun.

The offense ripped through a defense that was fifth in the nation against the run, 24th overall, and seventh in scoring D.

The final score didn’t look like it, but Memphis played well. The problem was …

NEXT: The Tigers couldn’t put the biscuit in the basket