Orange, Redbox, Music City, First Responder Bowl Game Betting Advice, Final Thoughts

The final thoughts, a few predictions, and some investment advice on the bowl games to make your life a heck of a lot better than it currently is.

– Contact/Follow @PeteFiutak

This is all for spits, giggles, and entertainment purposes only, however, just in case you dabble …

WKU vs. Western Michigan: SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

It’s the first bowl game after the College Football Playoff. Okay, so it’s the comedown groove after the DJ set dropped the payoff banger, but it’s Monday afternoon, it’s college football, and in the investment community, the money is just as green for this as it will be for the national championship.

And it seems like they’re going to play the game this year after quitting on Boise State and Boston College last season when a grouchy cloud rolled in. Even so, this will be a friends and family game when it comes to attendance. You earn your stripes as a college football fan if you’re watching this, unless …

You need a reason to care. It’s totally fluffy, but here you go. WMU is 1-8 all-time in bowl games and was obliterated 49-18 by BYU last year in the Famous Idaho Potato.

You need something more. Okay, the Hilltopper defense is the real deal, There’s NOTHING fun about the unders in bowl games, but this should be played in the 20s. The 54.5 might be ten points too high, and WKU -3 might be a field goal too low.

– CFN First Responder Bowl Preview, Prediction

– Bet on this, BetMGM latest line

Mississippi State vs. Louisville: Music City Bowl

It’s only a two game sample size, but the belief system of going all in on SEC teams this bowl season is already 2-0. LSU wasn’t a problem, and Texas A&M pushed past Oklahoma State.

Here’s where the value kicks in. With Mississippi State starting QB Garrett Shrader out with an injury after reportedly getting into a fight in practice, it’s Tommy Stevens at the helm.

So … the line should skew Louisville, right? Mississippi State opened as a 3.5 point favorite, it went up fast, and the various books aren’t quite sure what to do. You can still get it at 3.5, or if you like the Cardinals, it’s at -5 in some spots.

This is the wrong way to look at it, but Mississippi State rocked Kentucky 28-13, Kentucky rocked Louisville 45-13. Different times in the season, different Kentucky team, but …

If you can get Mississippi State -3.5, you say thank you, and go on your way.

– CFN Music City Bowl Preview, Prediction

– Bet on this, BetMGM latest line

NEXT: Redbox, Orange