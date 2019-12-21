Ohio State vs. Clemson: Playstation Fiesta Bowl Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Ohio State vs. Clemson: Playstation Fiesta Bowl fearless prediction and game preview.

Ohio State vs. Clemson: Playstation Fiesta Bowl Broadcast

Date: Saturday, December 28

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Network: ESPN

Ohio State (13-0) vs. Clemson (13-0) Game Preview

Three Reasons Why You Should Watch The Fiesta Bowl

– With only some due respect to Oklahoma, take LSU, Clemson and Ohio State, put them in a bag, pull one out, and you probably have the national champion. All three are that freaking talented, and all three are that freaking good. At the very least, you’re about to see a sizeable portion of the future of the NFL on display.

It’s going to be a fascinating show no matter how it goes.

This is the second College Football Playoff semifinal in Arizona – Alabama won the national title in 2015 in Glendale – and the first one didn’t go all that well when these two met.

Ohio State was mega-talented. Ohio State had the head coach in Urban Meyer who knew how to win these things. Ohio State had everything there to not only win the 2016 Fiesta Bowl, but the national title, too.

Clemson 31, Ohio State 0. It wasn’t even that close in a game of total domination by the eventual national champs.

Outside of that, the Fiesta has been strong over the last several years.

LSU and UCF put on an entertaining fight last year in a 40-32 Tiger win. Penn State battled past Washington in a 35-28 victory the year before, and they’ve all had some drama or decent storyline ever since Oklahoma whacked UConn in the 2011 version.

But this one might be the biggest Fiesta Bowl ever that didn’t decide a national champion.

The 2016 season’s version was certainly important, but that was an Ohio State team that didn’t even win its own division, much less its conference. This one is a 13-0 dominant force, Clemson is a 13-0 dominant force, and now it’s test-taking time for both teams.

– It Clemson actually that good? Of course it is, but it didn’t play or beat a team this season ranking in the final College Football Playoff top 25, winning the ACC Championship was about as difficult this year as driving into Wisconsin, and who has actually seen this team play over the last two months?

If your last contact with Clemson football was in the 21-20 close call at North Carolina in late September. you’re about to be very, very surprised.

It’s playing like it’s about to win a third national title in four years.

Yes, the schedule hasn’t been any good – not Clemson’s fault – but the team did exactly what it was supposed to do against mediocre competition and win in blowouts in game after game.

Virginia is good. Clemson ripped through it in the ACC Championship with minimal effort in a 62-17 win.

In all, the Tigers faced eight bowl teams and beat every one of them but North Carolina by double-digits, and rolled past NC State, and blew out South Carolina.

The team is coming into this operating at peak efficiency. We’ve seen what this program can do when it’s on a roll.

Ohio State has never beaten Clemson, with each of the defeats a special brand of strange. The Buckeyes are 0-3 all-time, losing that 2016 Fiesta Bowl, dropping a 40-35 shootout to Tajh Boyd and company in the 2014 Orange, and losing the 1978 Gator when Woody Hayes got a little punchy. It's also been a little while since Ohio State played for the national title, much less win one. It's the program's second CFP appearance after winning the 2014 championship, and it's the first time it's not the No. 4 seed. Flawless throughout the season, the only blip was a bad first half against Wisconsin in the Big Ten Championship. There was a tussle against Penn State, but there wasn't any real drama the team couldn't overcome. Head coach Ryan Day had a brilliant year, there were two Heisman finalists, a Big Ten title a win over Michigan, and an unbeaten record with one of the best all-around statistical teams in college football. And now it all has to come together to beat Clemson for the first time.