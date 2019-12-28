Notre Dame 33 Iowa State 9: 5 Thoughts On The Camping World Bowl

Notre Dame rolled past Iowa State 33-9 to win the Camping World Bowl. Five thoughts and analysis of the win, and what it all means.

Camping World Bowl: 5 Things That Matter

Final Score: Notre Dame 33, Iowa State 9

5. Oh, Big 12 …

There’s still plenty of time – and this is written before Oklahoma hits the field against LSU – but the pressure will soon be on Texas vs. Utah in the Alamo and Baylor vs. Georgia in the Sugar after what the Big 12 has done so far.

Oklahoma State gave Texas A&M a push, and then Kellen Mond took over late in a 24-21 loss in the Texas Bowl. And now, Iowa State got whacked around by Notre Dame in the Camping World.

The Cyclones were plucky all year, and they pushed Iowa and Oklahoma in one-point losses, and lost to Baylor by two, but they lost three of their last five games before getting dropped by the Irish.

The bar is set higher now at Iowa State, and it’s expected to start doing more, but this makes it four losses in the last five bowl games for the program and a 4-11 all-time record in these things.

And for the Big 12, this was a chance to make a statement, and it didn’t happen.

