North Carolina 55 Temple 13: 5 Thoughts On The Military Bowl

North Carolina blew out Temple 55-13 to win the Military Bowl. Five thoughts and analysis of the win, and what it all means.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak



Military Bowl: 5 Things That Matter

Final Score: North Carolina 55, Temple 13

CFN Prediction: North Carolina -6, o/u: 57

Line: North Carolina 27, Temple 20

5. The Rod Carey bowl effect

First year Temple head coach Rod Carey is a good guy, a fantastic football coach, and for whatever reason, really, really unlucky/bad in bowl games.

With this loss to North Carolina, Carey is 0-7 in bowl games after going 0-6 as the head man at Northern Illinois.

But it gets worse.

After diving into the research, we can’t find another coach in the history of college football who has gone winless with this many bowl games as a body of work, and with so many brutally ugly blowouts.

With this 55-13 loss, Carey has lost the seven bowl games he coached in by a combined total of 287-95, or an average score of to 41 to 15.

That shouldn’t ruin an otherwise fantastic season for the Owls.

Temple won eight games, beat Maryland, Georgia Tech and Memphis, and it got to a bowl.

Carey is going to win one of these things someday. It certainly wasn’t this year.

NEXT: The rough, rough start to the bowl season, because …