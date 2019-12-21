NFL Free Predictions, Previews from Winners & Whiners: Week 16

NFL Football Free Predictions

We’re now at Week 16 of the NFL season. Time flies when you’re having fun and making money. Last week, there was a major shocker as San Francisco fell at home to Atlanta, 29-22. They scored two touchdowns within two seconds. This week, Buffalo visits New England on Saturday, which could decide the AFC East title. Dallas visits Philadelphia and once again, that could decide the NFC North. Finally, New Orleans visits Tennessee as the Titans attempt to stay in the AFC playoff picture.

(note: These picks were made by our Editor and are subject to change. Check out WinnersandWhiners.com for a full analysis and update on each matchup)

*Buffalo is coming off a big road win at Pittsburgh to clinch a playoff spot. These are two of the better defenses in the NFL. The Bills rank third against the pass, while the Pats rank second. New England won the first meeting, 16-10 on the road. That was in late September and the Bills had 375 yards of offense and held New England to just 224. This will be a nail biter this time. The Pats just don’t have any dynamic weapons on offense. Buffalo at least has Josh Allen and a competent running game. Take the Bills to cover on the road.

*The good news for the NFC East is that the Eagles or Cowboys will win the league with at least a .500 record. The Cowboys broke a three-game losing streak with their best performance of the season against the Rams in a 44-21 rout. They also routed the Eagles the first time the played them, 37-10 on Oct. 20. The Eagles had to struggle to beat Washington in the road. This team just doesn’t have the weapons on offense and their secondary is a disaster. Dallas also found their running game to set up the pass. Dallas wins the one easily again.

*Drew Brees may actually throw more than one incompletions against the Titans on Sunday. He was 29-of-30 against the Colts in a 34-7 laugher on Monday night. Tennessee is desperate after a tough, 24-21 defeat at home against rival Houston last week. At 8-6, they are tied with Pittsburgh for the final wild card spot in the AFC. Unfortunately for them, they end the season against Houston on the road and the Steelers face the Jets on the road and Baltimore on the road. The problem for the Titans is that the Ravens may have already clinched the first seed and could be resting most of their key players. This now becomes a must-win game. Go against the Saints off a short week and take the Titans.