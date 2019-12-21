NFL Free Predictions, Previews from Winners & Whiners: Week 16

NFL Football Free Predictions
Presented by Winners and Whiners in partnership with CFN!
We’re now at Week 16 of the NFL season. Time flies when you’re having fun and making money. Last week, there was a major shocker as San Francisco fell at home to Atlanta, 29-22. They scored two touchdowns within two seconds. This week, Buffalo visits New England on Saturday, which could decide the AFC East title. Dallas visits Philadelphia and once again, that could decide the NFC North. Finally, New Orleans visits Tennessee as the Titans attempt to stay in the AFC playoff picture.
(note: These picks were made by our Editor and are subject to change. Check out WinnersandWhiners.com for a full analysis and update on each matchup)
*Buffalo is coming off a big road win at Pittsburgh to clinch a playoff spot. These are two of the better defenses in the NFL. The Bills rank third against the pass, while the Pats rank second. New England won the first meeting, 16-10 on the road. That was in late September and the Bills had 375 yards of offense and held New England to just 224. This will be a nail biter this time. The Pats just don’t have any dynamic weapons on offense. Buffalo at least has Josh Allen and a competent running game. Take the Bills to cover on the road.
*The good news for the NFC East is that the Eagles or Cowboys will win the league with at least a .500 record. The Cowboys broke a three-game losing streak with their best performance of the season against the Rams in a 44-21 rout. They also routed the Eagles the first time the played them, 37-10 on Oct. 20. The Eagles had to struggle to beat Washington in the road. This team just doesn’t have the weapons on offense and their secondary is a disaster. Dallas also found their running game to set up the pass. Dallas wins the one easily again.
*Drew Brees may actually throw more than one incompletions against the Titans on Sunday. He was 29-of-30 against the Colts in a 34-7 laugher on Monday night. Tennessee is desperate after a tough, 24-21 defeat at home against rival Houston last week. At 8-6, they are tied with Pittsburgh for the final wild card spot in the AFC. Unfortunately for them, they end the season against Houston on the road and the Steelers face the Jets on the road and Baltimore on the road. The problem for the Titans is that the Ravens may have already clinched the first seed and could be resting most of their key players. This now becomes a must-win game. Go against the Saints off a short week and take the Titans.
Houston Texans vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-21-2019
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be looking for their fifth consecutive win on Saturday when hosting th…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-21-2019
Can The Bills put pressure on the Patriots in the battle for the AFC East? Read on to find out. …
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Los Angeles Rams vs. 49ers Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-21-2019
Will Jared Goff and the Rams keep their flickering playoff hopes alive as they travel to face Jimmy…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Atlanta Falcons Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-22-2019
The Atlanta Falcons hope to continue their impressive late-season run in Sunday’s head-to-head tilt…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
New Orleans Saints vs. Tennessee Titans Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-22-2019
Drew Brees and the Saints look to give Ryan Tannehill and the Titans the blues when the teams meet i…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
New York Giants vs. Washington Redskins Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-22-2019
Will New York go on the road and stun the Redskins in Washington on Sunday? …
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New York Jets Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-22-2019
Can Hodges and the Steelers bounce back with a win on the road against the Jets on Sunday?…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Miami Dolphins Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-22-2019
In this NFL game, who will come out victorious? Will it be the Cincinnati Bengals on the road or the…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Carolina Panthers vs. Indianapolis Colts Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-22-2019
In this NFL game, who will come out victorious? Will it be the Carolina Panthers on the road or the…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-22-2019
Lamar Jackson and the Ravens try to secure home-field advantage in the AFC playoffs as they visit Ba…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Detroit Lions vs. Denver Broncos Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-22-2019
Will Lock and the Broncos be able to bounce back in a winnable matchup at home against the Lions?…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Oakland Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-22-2019
Will Derek Carr and the Raiders pick up a divisional win when they face Philip Rivers and the Charge…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-22-2019
Can the Dallas Cowboys defeat Philadelphia again and clinch the NFC East, or will the Eagles keep th…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-22-2019
An NFC West divisional showdown takes center stage in Week 16 when the Arizona Cardinals go on the r…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-22-2019
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs look to pick up a fifth straight win as they visit Khalil Mack and th…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-23-2019
The home team is 6-1 ATS the last seven games in this series. Will that trend continue on Monday nig…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Comments