Military, Pinstripe, Texas, Holiday, Cheez-It Bowl Game Betting Advice, Final Thoughts

The final thoughts, a few predictions, and some investment advice on the bowl games to make your life a heck of a lot better than it currently is.

This is all for spits, giggles, and entertainment purposes only, however, just in case you dabble …

Military Bowl: North Carolina vs. Temple

You see the ACC on Thursday night? You really going to dive in big on that conference after that?

Temple head coach Rod Carey is a good dude. He’s a solid head coach who did wonders at Northern Illinois, and came up with a strong first season at Temple. He’s also 0-6 all-time in bowl games. For whatever reason, his Huskie teams just didn’t show up in these things.

It might not have worked out all that well on Thursday night in the investment community, but the belief system doesn’t crack …

It’s a Power Five program vs. a Group of Five program.

And a Group of Five program whose coach is 0-6 in bowl games.

You can get this at North Carolina -5, or if you like the other way, it’s out there at -6. Considering this dipped to -4.5 after starting out at 6, the world figured out the value in a hurry.

The Tar Heels are just mediocre enough to whiff this, but in any other normal week, they’d be safe giving up seven points. Stay away from the total, but go under on the 53.5 if you have to do this.

New Era Pinstripe Bowl: Michigan State vs. Wake Forest

At least in this, the ACC has a chance to embarrass itself against a Power Five team.

There’s no reason to like Michigan State against anyone. This is an offensively challenged team that invented interesting ways to lose to decent teams.

Be wary of this – Dave Clawson is 3-0 at Wake Forest in bowl games. Marshall’s Doc Holliday was unbeaten in bowls before UCF had other ideas in the Gasparilla – but it’s never fun to try breaking a streak like this. However, two of those three wins are against Group of Five program.

But the other was against Texas A&M in the 2017 Belk. Michigan State should show up in New York City.

The weather shouldn’t matter. It’s supposed to be cloudy and in the 50s. It’ll be perfect for both sides.

Wake Forest lost three of its last four by nine points or more. The line went down and Michigan State is only giving away four – that’s going to go up first before game time.

Don’t be scared for the over on the 49. The comp is Virginia Tech’s 36-17 win over the Demon Deacons. Dominant by one side – for the most part – relatively low scoring – but over 50.

