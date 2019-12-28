Michigan State 27 Wake Forest 21: 5 Thoughts On The Pinstripe Bowl

Michigan State beat Wake Forest 27-21 to win the Pinstripe Bowl. Five thoughts and analysis of the win, and what it all means.

Pinstripe Bowl: 5 Things That Matter

Final Score: Michigan State 27, Wake Forest 21

CFN Prediction: Michigan State 34, Wake Forest 27

Line: Michigan State -3.5, o/u: 51.5

5. The Pinstripe Bowl, Presented by the Big Ten

The Big Ten makes a big deal out of moving its teams around to different bowl games to avoid repeats within a certain span of years – at least, that’s what it’s contracted to do in different bowls.

This is the sixth year of the ACC vs. Big Ten tie-ins, and there have been six different ACC and six different Big Ten teams, so it’s not like any one program has been able to dominate this game.

But the Big Ten is now 5-1.

It’s a Power Five vs. Power Five matchup that helps define a narrative. The “my conference is better than your conference” thing makes a difference when it comes to national perception and preseason rankings, and the Big Ten getting all the wins in this helps add to the total going into the offseason.

The only loss came in the 2015 thriller with Duke beating Indiana in overtime. Other than that, the Big Ten has been able to keep it all rolling.

