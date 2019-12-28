LSU vs. Oklahoma College Football Playoff: Peach Bowl Live Game Updates. 2nd Quarter

LSU vs. Oklahoma Peach Bowl. Five thoughts, live updates and analysis of the College Football Playoff semifinal, 2nd Quarter

Peach Bowl: Live Game Updates 2nd Quarter

Final Score: COMING

CFN Prediction: LSU 45, Oklahoma 34

Line: LSU -12.5, o/u: 75.5

SECOND QUARTER: LSU 49, Oklahoma 14

5. Oh dear lord … Oklahoma is out of ideas

Of course Joe Burrow has been fantastic, but he’s also hitting his NFL receivers and letting them do their thing.

Burrow is destroying the Oklahoma secondary with makable throws – at least for him – and everyone’s having fun. Justin Jefferson caught nine passes for 186 yards and four scores, and Thaddeus Moss took a strike 62 yards for a touchdown to turn the game into an all-timer of a rout. And now, because of this …

4. LSU can rest Clyde Edwards-Helaire

I’m old enough to remember when the hamstring of Clyde Edwards-Helaire was a big deal.

Burrow was unstoppable, and more than that, Chris Curry looked great with his little bit of work. He ran six times for 45 yards, caught a pass for nine yards, and everything was just fine, mainly because the LSU offensive line destroyed the Oklahoma defensive front.

3. This isn’t the Jalen Hurts game

To pull off this win, Hurts was going to need a transcendent performance. He had to be Deshuan Watson/Vince Young as he took over the game and became the unstoppable star who was going to turn it on.

Nope.

He started 2-of-11 – finished the first half 5-of-18, Joe Burrow started 17-of-23 with five scores, and that was it.

The LSU defensive is too fast on the outside to let Hurts get free to let him do what he does so well, but as the game goes on, and down big, he’ll be able to turn it loose. LSU will keep up the intensity, but Hurts has to hit the plays that are there. There were a few too many misfires, but he was able to run for a score to at least get the O moving a wee bit.

2. Oklahoma’s defense is losing parts

The Oklahoma defense was already without the suspended Ronnie Perkins, and then heart-and-soul LB Kenneth Murray got hurt, and then Brendan Radley-Hiles got booted after being flagged for targeting. Oklahoma needed all hands on deck defensively, and it kept losing its guys. LSU was a tall task for the best of defenses this year, and with the wounded Sooner D giving it a go …

Make that 7 passing TD for Joe Burrow in the first half 😳 pic.twitter.com/rS30tSfN5i — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 28, 2019

1. Joe Burrow … holy (bleep)

He’s finding the receivers matched up against safeties EVERY TIME. But more than that, he’s getting time to throw, and he’s hitting his targets in one-on-one matchups whether they’re covered or not. He’s playing every bit like the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft – it’s time to find a real estate agent in Cincinnati.

21-of-27 for 403 yards and seven touchdowns. In one half. In the College Football Playoff. Yeesh.