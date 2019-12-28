LSU vs. Oklahoma College Football Playoff: 5 Thoughts Peach Bowl Updates. 1st Quarter

LSU vs. Oklahoma Peach Bowl. Five thoughts and analysis of the College Football Playoff semifinal, quarter by quarter.

Peach Bowl: 5 Things That Matter

Final Score: COMING

CFN Prediction: LSU 45, Oklahoma 34

Line: LSU -12.5, o/u: 75.5

FIRST QUARTER: LSU 21, Oklahoma 7

5. Clyde Edwards-Helaire is playing, but it doesn’t matter that much

So much for the thought that the Tigers might sit their star running back with his banged up hamstring that was reported about over and over and over again over the last few weeks. He showed his normal burst on a 14-yard run, but LSU has other options, too. Freshman Chris Curry was able to show a little bit with the explosion to take the pressure off.

4. The Sooner secondary can’t hang with the LSU receivers

Justin Jefferson caught four passes for 59 yards and a score, and Terrace Marshall made four grabs for 46 yards and a touchdown. They were covered, and the OU defensive backs had great position, but it didn’t matter. Joe Burrow was given just enough time to put the ball in the catching radius of his NFL targets, and they came through. Throw in what looks like a leg injury to LB Kenneth Murray, and … uh oh.

3. Jalen Hurts wasn’t able to break free

The LSU defensive front was able to get in Hurts’ face all throughout the first quarter. If he’s not able to get on the move and make something happen with his legs in the open field, the OU offense doesn’t work. He tore off a 12-yard dash, but was stopped enough to finish with 25 yards on five carries. The big problem? 2-of-8 for 54 yards. Kennedy Brooks got the Sooner TD, but …

Just throw it up. CeeDee Lamb will go get it. #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/ZMgIWaNhgo — ESPN (@espn) December 28, 2019

2. The Oklahoma explosion almost saved the quarter, but … no

Hurts was able to push the deep ball by giving CeeDee Lamb a chance, his star made a brilliant 51-yard grab, and Oklahoma was able to get on the board. But here’s the problem – that was one big play. Oklahoma needs to get the consistent scoring drives going – and fast – because its defense can’t stop the LSU offense at all.

1. Joe Burrow is still really, really good at college football

So much for getting all fat and happy on the Heisman rubber chicken circuit.

LSU making it look EASY. Burrow ➡️ Jefferson AGAIN #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/LKlERruhbW — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 28, 2019

Burrow was absolutely brilliant, completing 11-of-14 passes for 166 yards and three scores, throwing darts for scores, scrambling and finding Terrace Marshall for a fantastic first down thrown when nothing was there, and leading the offense to 21 first quarter points as LSU’s offense dominated from the start. This was the dream of a first quarter for the Heisman-winner and the O.