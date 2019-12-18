LSU vs. Oklahoma: Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

LSU vs. Oklahoma: Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl College Football Playoff Semifinal fearless prediction and game preview.

LSU vs. Oklahoma: Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Broadcast

Date: Saturday, December 28

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Network: ESPN

LSU (13-0) vs. Oklahoma (12-1) Game Preview

Three Reasons Why You Should Watch The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

– Beyond this being the first semifinal in the 2019-2020 College Football Playoff, we’re about to see something new no matter what. There’s always an energy and an excitement around the playoff, but this one if going to be a bit different.

Yeah, it’s Oklahoma, and Clemson, and Ohio State in the playoff, but LSU is a first-timer into the tournament, and Oklahoma has never played in the CFP National Championship – 0-3 in the semis so far.

It’s going to be LSU playing in the SEC’s house in Atlanta. It’s going to be Jalen Hurts going back to where he famously gave way to Tua Tagovailoa to win a national title, and saved Bama’s bacon the next year by stepping in and pulling off an all-timer of a performance to win the 2018 SEC Championship.

It’s Joe Burrow in his first game since being anointed the landslide Heisman Trophy winner. It’s an LSU team that’s been a blast all year, and has been a wonderful story, but needs to keep on pushing – it would be a total disaster to drop this game as the overwhelming favorite.

It’s Lincoln Riley trying to push that rock to the top of the mountain again. Achingly close to getting to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium two years ago to face Hurts and Alabama for the national title – a late field goal block by Georgia in the Rose Bowl screwed that up – and after losing last year’s Orange Bowl to the Tide, this is his moment to win one of these things.

It’s Ed Orgeron looking to put that stigma of Great Recruiter, Elite Assistant, Fair Head Coach well in the rearview mirror. Just 18 months ago, he was on every list of hot seat coaches. Now he has the best player, the best team, and he and his program are one win away from going home to play in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for the national title.

It’s the sixth College Football Playoff.

– Be ridiculously disappointed if this isn’t a wild and crazy fun show o offensive firepower. Oklahoma was No. 1 in the nation in total offense for most of the year, and comes into this No. 2 averaging 554 yards and 43 points per game. All the parts should be healthy, Hurts should be fresh, and the attack is in place to be like nothing LSU has dealt with outside of the amazing shootout at Alabama.

But LSU is No. 1 in the nation in total offense.

It’s third in the nation in scoring behind Ohio State and Oklahoma, it’s second in passing behind Washington State, and it has the type of efficient and physical attack that coaches dream of. Want to bomb away? No one has ever done it better. Want to pound with RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire? Done.

A point total at 75.5? Let’s go.

– The good people of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl deserve a good game. Last year, Florida erased Michigan 41-15 in what was supposed to be a good game. UCF won a national title the year before with a seven point win over Auburn, but that was the one good game for a while.

The last time this thing got a College Football Playoff semifinal, Alabama went through the motions and got by a Washington team that made the trip, but didn’t do much in the 24-7 loss.

How mediocre has this bowl been? Over the last five years, the combined score has been 231-76, or an average of 46-15.

This one will be better.

