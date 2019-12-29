LSU vs. Clemson: CFP National Championship Early Prediction, First Thoughts

LSU vs. Clemson: CFP early prediction and first thoughts.

LSU vs. Clemson CFP National Championship Broadcast

Date: Monday, January 13

Time: 8:00 ET

Venue:Mercedes-Benz Stadium, New Orleans, LA

Network: ESPN

LSU (14-0) vs. Clemson (14-0)

CFP National Championship First Thoughts

– This would’ve been fun either way with either Ohio State or Clemson playing LSU. There was no real wrong answer among these three.

– How much will that Fiesta Bowl take out of Clemson? There are over two weeks before the national championship, but this was one of the most physical games of the CFP era. Clemson took a massive beating.

– LSU appeared to be relatively unscathed. Not having to play Clyde Edwards-Helaire for more than a few snaps was obviously a good thing.

– How much will experience matter? This is still a young Clemson team, but it’s used this CFP environment after playing in the national championship for the fourth time in five years.

– Does Trevor Lawrence strike you as a guy who’ll be fazed by playing in front of a pro-LSU crowd?

– Playing in Atlanta a few years ago didn’t seem to matter to much for Georgia. The atmosphere was crazy, but it’s not like the team played a whole lot better because of it. The LSU Is Playing In New Orleans thing is going to be overrated.

– The LSU in Louisiana thing should inflate the line a bit. The SEC Tigers are going to get an extra point or so because of it.

– Really, really, really, really, really, really annoyed that it’s going to be two weeks of clarifying which Tigers we’re all talking about.

– A whole lot will be made out of what Clemson did to the supposedly unstoppable Alabama offense in last year’s national title game. There are a few massive differences, starting with …

– Okay, yeah. LSU is going to be playing in front of an insane crowd. Last year, the national title game was in Santa Clara, where college sporting events go to die.

– Alabama was limping a bit into the CFP national title. Tua Tagovailoa was banged up, it took Jalen Hurts and a Justin Fields misread on a fake punt to beat Georgia for the SEC championship, and even in a relative blowout, it wasn’t a total walk in the park for the Tide in the Orange Bowl against Oklahoma.

– LSU is coming into this roaring. It destroyed a not-bad Texas &M team, it destroyed a solid Georgia team for the SEC title, and it destroyed the Big 12 champion Oklahoma Sooners in the Peach. Everything is working.

– Give the Clemson secondary credit for clamping down on the Ohio State receivers, but the Buckeyes didn’t attack after the first quarter down the field. That’s not going to be a problem for Joe Burrow and the LSU offense.

– It’s the first overall pick in this year’s draft vs the first overall pick in next year’s draft. As amazing as Joe Burrow is, there’s no advantage over Trevor Lawrence.

– Clemson came into the Fiesta Bowl with the nation’s leading pass defense. It’s about to get tested again, after giving up 320 yards to the Buckeyes.

– Clyde Edwards-Helaire should be a bigger part of the plan with an extra two weeks to get ready after his two-carry day against OU. However, he should be a whole lot stronger with these extra few weeks off, and Chris Curry – 89 yards on 16 carries – a rip off big runs, too.

– Here’s the big concern for LSU fans. Ohio State came up with 516 of total offense, hit on several big plays, and lost.

– Trevor Lawrence, by the way, do it all again. Ohio State’s NFL defense wasn’t enough to stop No. 16 in crunch time, and the LSU defense will give up big yards, too.

– Clemson can’t win this if Lawrence is the team’s leading rusher again.