LSU 63, Oklahoma 28: 5 Thoughts On The Peach Bowl

LSU destroyed Oklahoma 63-28 to win the Peach Bowl. Five thoughts and analysis of the win, and what it all means.

College Football Playoff Peach Bowl: 5 Things That Matter

Final Score: LSU 63, Oklahoma 28

5. No, Oklahoma doesn’t need to change all that much

And here comes the post-disaster analysis.

It’s a third straight College Football Playoff under Lincoln Riley and a third straight loss to an SEC team.

Does Oklahoma have to change up the style of play? Does it have to get a different sort of defensive player? Does it have the ability to ever take things to that extra level and at least get to the national championship?

Just keep knocking on that door, Oklahoma.

Yeah, this was embarrassing, but this LSU thing is amazing at an all-timer of a level, as was last year’s Alabama offense before the national championship. And remember, there but for a fingertip on a blocked field goal by Georgia, the Sooners are playing Bama for the whole ball of wax three years ago.

The defense actually was better this time around, but LSU’s offense managed to rip through Alabama, Georgia, Auburn, Florida, and everyone on its schedule.

It stinks, but as long as Oklahoma keeps on putting up amazing offensive numbers, and as long as it keeps winning Big 12 titles, eventually it’ll be its year to break through. But for now, it couldn’t handle …

