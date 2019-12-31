Louisville Wins Music City Bowl Over Mississippi State 38-28: Reaction, Analysis, 5 Thoughts

Louisville Wins Music City Bowl Over Mississippi State 38-28. Reaction and 5 thoughts on the Cardinal win.

Louisville Wins Music City Bowl

Final Score: Louisville 38, Mississippi State 28

CFN Prediction: Mississippi State 30, Louisville 24

Line: Mississippi State -4.5, o/u: 62.5

5. Joe Moorhead

It’s an easy narrative to put Moorhead on a hot seat now.

After this loss, he’s a pedestrian 14-12 in his first two seasons and 0-2 in bowl games. Mississippi State went 9-2 in the 11 bowls before Moorhead – going back to 1999 – and even though these things don’t matter all that much, yeah … it sort of matters.

The Mississippi State head man has crushed it on the recruiting trail over the last three years, the talent level is rising, and this really was supposed to be a rebuilding year overall after losing so much NFL talent.

But to not beat a bowl team since taking down Kentucky in September, and to finish with the program’s second losing season since 2009 makes 2020 a big one. He’s not going to be expected to win the SEC West or anything, but after this loss, it’ll be a testy offseason.

