Louisiana Tech 14 Miami 0: 5 Thoughts On The Independence Bowl

Louisiana Tech shutout Miami to win the Independence Bowl. Five thoughts and analysis of the win, and what it all means.

Independence Bowl: 5 Things That Matter

Final Score: Louisiana Tech 14, Miami 0

CFN Prediction: Miami 30, Louisiana Tech 17

Line: Miami -6, o/u: 50

5. Miami just lost to a Conference USA team … again

If you’re a Power Five program in a bowl game, you did something right along the way.

Even if you’re 2019 Miami and the offense fell flat and the team was a disappointment, it can all be helped by a bowl win to leave a solid final impression to make up for several other problems.

Unless you’re a Power Five team that lost to a Conference USA team for the second time in three games.

Miami lost to FIU in a 30-24 stunner, but at least it scored. Even if its worst scoring game, the O managed 16 points in a win over Pitt.

A Power Five team getting shut out by a Conference USA team is dysfunctional at a whole other level.

Yeah, yeah, yeah, that’s the snobbish way of looking at things, But Louisiana Tech was rocked by Texas 45-14, beat just two teams that went bowling, and fell flat late in the year after getting hit with a few suspensions.

This was a total embarrassment for Miami, the ACC, and head coach Manny Diaz, but …

