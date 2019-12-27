Louisiana Tech 14 Miami 0: 5 Thoughts On The Independence Bowl

Louisiana Tech shutout Miami to win the Independence Bowl. Five thoughts and analysis of the win, and what it all means.
Independence Bowl: 5 Things That Matter
Final Score: Louisiana Tech 14, Miami 0
CFN Prediction: Miami 30, Louisiana Tech 17
Line: Miami -6, o/u: 50
5. Miami just lost to a Conference USA team … again
If you’re a Power Five program in a bowl game, you did something right along the way.
Even if you’re 2019 Miami and the offense fell flat and the team was a disappointment, it can all be helped by a bowl win to leave a solid final impression to make up for several other problems.
Unless you’re a Power Five team that lost to a Conference USA team for the second time in three games.
Miami lost to FIU in a 30-24 stunner, but at least it scored. Even if its worst scoring game, the O managed 16 points in a win over Pitt.
A Power Five team getting shut out by a Conference USA team is dysfunctional at a whole other level.
Yeah, yeah, yeah, that’s the snobbish way of looking at things, But Louisiana Tech was rocked by Texas 45-14, beat just two teams that went bowling, and fell flat late in the year after getting hit with a few suspensions.
This was a total embarrassment for Miami, the ACC, and head coach Manny Diaz, but …
