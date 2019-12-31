Kentucky Wins Belk Bowl Over Virginia Tech 37-30: Reaction, Analysis, 5 Thoughts

Kentucky Wins Belk Bowl Over Virginia Tech 37-30. Five thoughts and analysis of the win and what it all means.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak



Kentucky wins Belk Bowl

Final Score: Kentucky 37, Virginia Tech 30

CFN Prediction: Kentucky 24, Virginia Tech 23

Line: Virginia Tech -3, o/u: 46

5. That was good Belk Bowl

No one’s suggesting that the ACC is close to as good as the top end of the SEC based off of one bowl game, but the Belk has been a key part of the conference debate world over the last few offseasons.

The ACC won three in a row over the SEC, with Virginia’s 28-0 stomping of South Carolina last year being one of the league’s key wins of the bowl season.

Considering Florida struggled a wee bit with Virginia in the Orange, and Mississippi State was ripped up by Louisville in the Music City, Kentucky getting this win was a big help for the SEC.

How do you replace legends? You become one. pic.twitter.com/auoIWwhINw — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) December 31, 2019

To go total cliché here, it’s not like there were any real losers in this one.

Virginia Tech had the Wildcats stopped, it looked like QB Lynn Bowden might have fumbled, but …

Bowden completed hit just his sixth pass of the day – finding Josh Ali for a 13-yard touchdown pass with 15 seconds to go – and the SEC and the Cats had the win.

And now, with Wake Forest’s 55-52 win over Texas A&M in 2017, two of the last three Belks have been among the best games of the recent bowl seasons.

But the Hokies did lose, and now …

NEXT: Virginia Tech’s narrative changes