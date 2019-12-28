Iowa 49 USC 24: 5 Thoughts On The Holiday Bowl

Iowa blasted USC 49-24 to win the Holiday Bowl. Five thoughts and analysis of the win, and what it all means.

Holiday Bowl: 5 Things That Matter

Final Score: Iowa 49, USC 24

CFN Prediction: USC 26, Iowa 23

Line: USC -1.5, o/u: 54

5. The Big Ten owns the Holiday

This has now become a trend.

The Big Ten doesn’t always dominate the Holiday and put up the offensive production like Iowa did, but it’s another win for the conference over the Pac-12.

With Iowa rolling over USC, the Big Ten has won the last five of these things, with USC losing the 2015 version against Wisconsin and Iowa winning it for the first time since coming up with back-to-back victories in 1986 and 1987 – but those weren’t against then-Pac-10 teams.

This is a painful one for the Pac-12.

USC was the third-best team in the conference behind Oregon and Utah, and it couldn’t hang with the Hawkeyes. It didn’t help that …

