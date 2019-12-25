Hawaii 38 BYU 34: 5 Thoughts On The Hawaii Bowl

Hawaii rallied late to beat BYU 38-34 to win the SoFi Hawaii Bowl. Five thoughts and analysis of the win, and what it all means.
Hawaii Bowl: 5 Things That Matter
Final Score: Hawaii 38, BYU 34
CFN Prediction: Hawaii 27, BYU 24
Line: BYU -1.5, o/u: 65.5
5. BYU caught a few weird bad breaks
The Cougars were on the wrong side of two strange calls that turned out to be a big deal.
The first came with the game tied at 31 in the third quarter with QB Zach Wilson diving for the end zone. He was hit high, turned into a ceiling fan as he flew around, and lost the ball into the end zone. Hawaii recovered, and it became a massive momentum moment for the Rainbow Warriors.
However, there wasn’t a good look from any sort of camera angle.
This needs to keep being forced over and over and over again. It’s almost 2020. There’s absolutely no excuse to not have a camera angle on the goal line. It seemed like he might have had the ball into the end zone, but it was called a fumble on the field, and there wasn’t a definitive angle.
And then there was the phantom field goal.
Up 34-31, BYU’s Jake Oldroyd appeared to get his 46-yard field goal attempt inside the right upright. The Cougar players celebrated, and …
No good.
It’s not reversible, and there wasn’t a definitive camera angle on that, either.
BYU should’ve come up with a better 3rd-and-2 call late – when it had a chance to put the game away – but …
