Georgia vs. Baylor: Sugar Bowl Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Georgia vs. Baylor: Sugar Bowl fearless prediction and game preview.

Georgia vs. Baylor: Sugar Bowl Broadcast

Date: Wednesday, January 1

Game Time: 8:45 ET

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Network: ESPN

Georgia (11-2) vs. Baylor (11-2) Game Preview

Three Reasons Why You Should Watch The Sugar Bowl

– We’re due for a good one. Ohio State’s 2015 College Football Playoff semifinal win over Alabama was special, but that was about it for the good Sugar Bowls lately.

Last year’s 28-21 Texas win over Georgia turned out to be a bit spicy at the end, but it wasn’t as close as the final score. The 2018 version – for the 2017 season – was a total uggo of a CFP semifinal, with Alabama stuffing Clemson 24-6.

Bowl beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but 10 of the last 13 haven’t been all that great, or they’ve been disappointing in some way. But this time around …

– Will Georgia care? It’s not fair to Texas to blame last year’s Bulldog loss in this thing on depression, but that sure as shoot appeared to be part of the problem.

Georgia was this close to getting into the CFP last season, but it had its heart ripped out and stomped on by Jalen Hurts and Alabama in the SEC Championship.

The team never recovered, Texas was fantastic, and it turned into a second straight bowl loss – okay, so the other was the 2017 season national title against Alabama – after the program won four straight bowls.

This year’s Georgia team wasn’t in the same position as last year’s. It was good, and it could’ve gone to the CFP had it won the SEC Championship, but LSU ended those dreams right away.

It doesn’t really matter all that much, but lose, and it would be three straight bowl defeats for the first time since losing four in a row from 1974 to 1978.

On the slip side …

– Is Baylor this year’s Georgia? The Bears were this close to pulling off something magical, but they lost to Oklahoma in overtime in the Big 12 Championship. Granted, they most likely would’ve been annihilated by LSU, but will they be a little bit down?

Nah. After all this program has been through, this is a terrific cap to an amazing season. Win and it’ll be a fourth straight bowl win for the program and the sixth in the last eight going back to 2010.

Win, and this would be Baylor’s most impressive bowl win since taking the 1956 Sugar over Tennessee.

NEXT: Why Baylor Will Win