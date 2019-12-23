Gasparilla, Hawaii, Independence, Quick Lane Bowl Game Betting Advice, Final Thoughts

The final thoughts, a few predictions, and some investment advice on the bowl games to make your life a heck of a lot better than it currently is.

This is all for spits, giggles, and entertainment purposes only, however, just in case you dabble …

First of all, why aren’t there bowl games on Christmas?

There weren’t any bowl games to go against the NFL in Week 16 – after the suicidal programming move of battling the NFL on Saturday – but putting bowls on against NBA is different.

Once again, we’ll all be desperate for a football game of some sort on Christmas.

But there are four around the outer edges of the sports world over the next few days that will be on in the background of various parties and family events, starting on Monday with …

Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl: UCF vs. Marshall

Southwest Florida took a weather hit over the weekend – writing this right now in Naples during a tornado watch – and Tampa is going to be soggy.

There’s supposed to be a break from the rain, but it’s expected to kick back in by the time UCF and Marshall kick things off. Both teams run well enough to not have to count on the passing attack.

The point total actually went up. It started out at 59, and it’s now at 60.5 after getting up to 61.5. There doesn’t seem to be too much fear over the two offenses struggling. However, the line went from UCF at -17.5 to 15.5, and even down to 14.5 in some places.

Even in perfect conditions, Marshall isn’t a bad play. Those are a TON of points UCF is giving away to a team whose head coach – Doc Holliday – has yet to lose a bowl game.

6-0. The man is 6-0 in bowl games. The Money Line on Marshall, you ask? +500 to +575 depending on where you look.

SoFi Hawaii Bowl: Hawaii vs. BYU

The Mountain West really, really, really has to have this. Utah State getting lit up by Kent State in the Frisco and Boise State getting pantsed by Washington in the Las Vegas stings, even with San Diego State doing what it was supposed with a blowout over Central Michigan in the New Mexico.

The line doesn’t matter in this one.

Don’t be surprised if this is a bit lower scoring than expected – the 64 total is tempting, but these two Ds aren’t bad – and again, don’t care about BYU being a -2 or -1.5.

Go with what you like. However, after losing last year’s Hawaii Bowl – and badly – taking Hawaii and getting points at home isn’t a horrible idea.

By the way, Merry Christmas. Really … relax and have a nice day off from the world, if you can.

