Florida Wins Orange Bowl Over Virginia 36-28: Reaction, Analysis, 5 Thoughts

Florida wins Orange Bowl over Virginia 36-28. Five thoughts and analysis of the win, and what it all means.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak



Florida wins Orange Bowl

Final Score: Florida 36, Virginia 28

CFN Prediction: Florida 37, Virginia 17

Line: Florida -14.5, o/u: 54.5

5. It wasn’t gorgeous, but …

This was Florida football this season.

It wasn’t a high-flying thrill show like LSU or Alabama was, and it wasn’t some methodical grind team that Georgia was week after week, but 11-2 is 11-2.

The Gators lost to Georgia 24-17, and they lost on the road in a fight against an LSU that’s playing for the national title.

Don’t get hung up on everything else.

They won with a great defense that rose up in key spots, an offense that kept things moving and seemed able to get just enough points to win games, and they won the games they were supposed to win – like the 2019 Orange Bowl.

They were able to get a huge performance from Lamical Perine to set the tone – 13 carries for 138 yards and two scores, and five catches for 43 yards and a touchdown – and Kyle Trask threw for 305 yards and a score with a rushing touchdown.

But they still had to hang on.

It was easy for many on social media to rip this team for being meh, but it got the win. It wasn’t perfect, and it took a fight, but 11-2 with an Orange Bowl win is 11-2 with an Orange Bowl win.

NEXT: Okay, so the ACC didn’t embarrass itself, but …