College Football Recruiting, Old School CFN: 2001-2004 Recruiting All-Name Teams

Going back in the archives for the old-school CFN All-Name Recruiting teams for 2001, 2002, 2003 and 2004.

Oh sure, we’ll do our All-Name Recruiting Team when we cap off all the recruiting stuff in February. But after stumbling across this from the archives, welcome to the All-Name Teams we did from 2001 to 2014 – with some of this coming out BEFORE THIS YEAR’S RECRUITING CLASS WAS BORN.

Ugh.

Cue the blast-from-the-past cringes and groans as we republish …

2001 CFN All-Name Recruiting Team

Bama Adams, RB Georgia

His younger brother, Ohio State, will go to Michigan next year

Tui Alailefaleula, DL Washington

And we thought we had problems with Tuiasosopo

Donald Ah Sue, OL Nevada

Obvious a pre-law major

Kiel Angry, RB Marshall

In high school, he was just Mad

Reprobatus Bibb, UAB DB

That’s Bibb. Reprobatus Bibb.

Ratavious Biddle, DB/WR Mississippi

Goes best with a light clam sauce

Loliki Bongo-Wanga, RB Texas Tech

No truth to the rumors that his favorite bands are Oingo Boingo and Chumbawumba

Terrell Davis, RB/DB South Carolina

Hopes he has a better college career than that other TD

Bobby Iwuckukwu, LB Purdue

Good luck Big Ten announcers

Earvin Johnson, WR UNLV

Mom was obviously a huge Larry Bird fan

Kila Kamakawiwoole, WR Hawaii

The B-side of Culture Club’s Karma Chameleon.

Kassem Khromachou, OL Tulane

A little penicillin takes that right away

SirDon Lewis, DB Texas Tech

First he gets knighthood, now he gets to face Oklahoma’s passing attack

Lokeni Lokeni, DL Fresno State

Favorite band: Duran Duran

Alfredo Moldonado, DB Arkansas State

Goes well with a nice Chianti

Alvin Nnabuife, DB SMU

Mustangs hope he can Ttackle

Kelechi Ohanaja & Moses Osemwegie, DBs Vanderbilt

Four words for SEC radio announcers: good luck with this

Jarod Posthumus, QB Minnesota

Very curious to see how they’ll write his obituary

Lou Reed, LB Hawaii

Good lyricist, average tackler

Dartagnon Shack, OL Fresno State

His brother Radio, who has a strange penchant for selling average electronics, is headed for San Jose State

Adrian Stiffarm, OL Ball State

He has GOT to be converted to RB on the first day of spring practice

Craphonso Thorpe, WR Florida State

He got fast enough to go to FSU by running away from kids making fun of his name

Aukoso Tuiolemotu, OL San Diego State

Had one of those, got it removed before it became cancerous

Giovanni Vendemia, WR Penn State

Was he the Sopranos character that whacked the pimp who was late on his payments or Tony’s nervous neighbor?

Byungwoo Yun, PK Western Michigan

Isn’t that the movie where Patrick Swayze and Wesley Snipes dress in drag?

2002 CFN All-Name Recruiting Team

Ajenavi Eziemefe, RB Georgia Tech

Gadsuhnteit

I-Perfection Harris, DB Georgia Tech

1) He’d better not just be good, not just great, but really, really something special when covering the top ACC receivers or he’s going to hear it. … 2) Because I-Above Average Harris just didn’t have a nice ring to it. … 3) His brother, U-Dumbass Harris went to Georgia (that’s for you, Tech fans).

Ian Firestone, WR North Carolina

If the football thing doesn’t work out, he’ll starts a Canadian version of Up Close where he’ll try to make athletes cry.

D’Brickashaw Ferguson, OL Virginia

He’s D’Bricka (da na na) shaw (da da da da) He’s mightee mightee, letting it awwwl hang out.

Tony Franklin, RB Virgina

His barefoot kicking style doesn’t translate to running back.

Kyle Van Winkle, QB Iowa State

Older brother Rip had a great arm, decent vision, slept through classes

Nick Rhodes, WR Texas A&M

With Duran Duran’s career over, the Aggies made a late push for Simon LeBon as well. (NOTE: I got yelled at for this by Duran Duran management)

Fletcher Session, LB Texas Tech

Sounds like the perfect couples therapist.

Micah Sweats, S Texas Tech

No one wants the locker next to his.

Vernon Botts, LB Pittsburgh

Also the name of an obscure Comedy Central show where dorks battle it out in a cage.

Joshua Veal, OL Houston

Brother Parmesan Veal is a little more tender and plays with more of saucy streak.

Gavin Smart, WR Louisville and Jimmy Strong, CB Louisville

These two should wage some interesting battles in practice.

James Taylor, WR Louisville

Positives: Saw fire, rain and sunny days he thought would never end. Negatives: Saw lonely times when he could not find a friend.

John Douchette, TE Memphis

You can only pass it to him on the left hand side

Favian Bean, TE/DL Missouri

Goes well with liver and a nice Chianti … have the Huskers stopped screaming, Clarice?

Marcus Guerrero-Bacon, WR/DB Missouri

Let’s see … Marcus Guerrero Bacon will play for Missouri, Missouri lost to Colorado, Colorado lost to Oregon, the Oregon campus was where Animal House was filmed, Kevin Bacon was in Animal House. Less than six moves!

Michael DePriest, WR Texas Christian

You’d figure he’d have been a lock for Notre Dame or Boston College

Reggie La’Mothe, FB Texas Christian

Lucky he isn’t a bad defensive back or La’Mothe would be called La’Flame

Ziggy Goryn, TE Connecticut

Lacks size, hair and luck.

Dominique Bacon, DE Troy State

Dominique Bacon plays for Troy State, Troy State lost to Nebraska, Nebraska lost to Colorado …

Tank Tunstalle, RB Marshall

You can’t exactly be a slasher with this name.

Joe Chapple, WR Western Michigan and Christian Hodges, S Western Michigan’s Willie Pope, DB Western Michigan, and TCU WR Michael DePriest should’ve joined this group.

Paul Tithof, LB Western Michigan

You just know his sister was teased a lot

Manasse Zaphir, DB Eastern Michigan

The master of the pan flute takes his talents to Ypsilanti.

Ferron Fonoimoana, WR BYU

Is that the stuff they like to sell on sports radio ads that’s supposed to attract girls?

Juan Valentine, WR Arizona

The perfect Latin porn star name

Tim Fa’aita, OL Arizona State

The Sun Devils need the 315 pounder to get Ski’innia

Ishmael Thrower, DL Arizona State

He needs to be Ishmael Tackler. (rim shot)

Flamingo Malone, TE/DB Washington State

Wasn’t he a character played by Matt Dillon?

Nick Mihlhauser, OL Washington State

Has blue hair, glasses and gets picks on by Nelson Muntz.

Wes Rainwater, RB/DB Washington State

He HAD to play in the Pacific Northwest.

Tony Ugoh, OL Arkansas

His sister had better be hot.

Chaffin Brock, DB Arkansas State

A little talcum powder should take care of that.

Prince Ogbekile, DL Arkansas State

You have to bow when you block him.

