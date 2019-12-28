College Football Playoff, Cotton, Camping World Bowl Game Betting Advice, Final Thoughts

The final thoughts, a few predictions, and some investment advice on the bowl games to make your life a heck of a lot better than it currently is.

Goodyear Cotton Bowl: Penn State vs. Memphis

This is supposed to be this big freaking deal New Year’s Six bowl, but most of the college football world will probably be watching Notre Dame play Iowa State in the Camping World.

Memphis is fun, Penn State needs to bring the offense to keep up, and this should be an entertaining game. The Group of Five champs always show up in their New Year’s Six spot, and then it becomes about whether or not the Power Five program will care.

Is Penn State going to be all mopey that it’s not in the Rose? Probably not. Is Memphis going to be down a bit with head coach Mike Norvell off to Florida State? Probably not.

It’s sort of a no-win game for Penn State. Win, and it beat the Group of Five team. And it could certainly lose this.

The line is about dead on at Penn State – 7, so whichever way you like this, be careful. It’ll be tempting to go searching for the best line possible for Memphis, but the better play is to see if you can get Penn State under seven.

The money is coming in on Memphis. The line went down from Penn State -7.5 to -6.5 in some spots, and the total has come down a point or so to settle in at 60.5.

It’s still Power Five vs. Group of Five. When in doubt, take the Power Five team, and like the over in a bowl season with plenty of scoring coming from both sides.

Camping World Bowl: Note Dame vs. Iowa State

Iowa State could win this. It has the high-powered offense, it has the coaching staff, and it has the quarterback. If Brock Purdy goes off, Notre Dame will have a tough time getting out of its comfort done. However …

Notre Dame is easily three points better than Iowa State. It’s go the lines to control the clock and the game, it’s got the defense that can get to Purdy and bother him, and it’s got the chip on its shoulder that seems to be working so well since the blowout loss to Michigan.

America doesn’t seem so sold, though. The line started out at Irish -3.5, and if anything, Iowa State is getting most of the attention. This won’t be a total wipeout, but if you like the Irish, the line is nice and low for you to take them and not worry – they’re not winning this by fewer than three, if they do win.

The 53.5 total seems spicy. That might be close to ten points on the low side – this should be a bit more of a shootout than it seems.

