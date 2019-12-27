College Football Free Predictions, Previews from Winners & Whiners: Bowl Games

College Football Free Predictions, Previews from Winners & Whiners: Bowl Games

Fearless Predictions

College Football Free Predictions, Previews from Winners & Whiners: Bowl Games

By 1 hour ago

By: |

NCAAF Free Predictions

Presented by Winners and Whiners in partnership with CFN!

Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-27-2019

The Oklahoma State Cowboys will be going for their fifth consecutive win over the Texas A&M Aggi…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

USC vs. Iowa Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-27-2019

Can #16 Iowa’s defense lead to a win in the Holiday Bowl, or will the #23 USC Trojans’ potent passin…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Washington State vs. Air Force Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-27-2019

In this NCAAF Bowl Game, who will come out victorious? Will it be the Washington State Cougars or th…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Iowa State vs. Notre Dame Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-28-2019

Can the Irish win their 6th game in a row? Can the Cyclones get their passing game going against the…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Memphis vs. Penn State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-28-2019

Can Memphis overcome losing their head coach to Florida State and defeat Penn State in the Cotton Bo…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Oklahoma vs. LSU Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-28-2019

The College Football Playoffs kick off with an offensive showdown for the ages between the No. 1-ran…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Clemson vs. Ohio State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-28-2019

Will Trevor Lawrence and #3 Clemson punch their ticket to the CFP National Championship Game when th…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Western Michigan vs. Western Kentucky Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-30-2019

Can the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers defense neutralize the Broncos, or will Western Michigan’s domi…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Louisville vs. Mississippi St Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-30-2019

The Mississippi State Bulldogs will be going for their second consecutive bowl win against the Louis…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Illinois vs. California Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-30-2019

In this NCAAF Bowl Game, who will come out victorious? Will it be the Illinois Fighting Illini or th…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Virginia vs. Florida Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-30-2019

The 2019 Orange Bowl features a head-to-head showdown between the No. 24-ranked Virginia Cavaliers a…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Kentucky vs. Virginia Tech Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-31-2019

In this NCAAF Bowl Game, who will come out victorious? Will it be the Kentucky Wildcats or the Virgi…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Florida State vs. Arizona State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-31-2019

Can the Florida State Seminoles overcome the absence of their leading rusher, or will Arizona State’…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Kansas State vs. Navy Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-31-2019

Can Kansas State slow down Malcolm Perry and Navy’s option attack?…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Georgia State vs. Wyoming Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-31-2019

Will Dan Ellington and Georgia State come up with a victory as they face Xzavian Halliday and Wyomin…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Texas vs. Utah Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-31-2019

The Texas Longhorns will be going for their second consecutive win over the Utah Utes when they meet…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Michigan vs. Alabama Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 1-1-2020

A much-anticipated coaching battle between Jim Harbaugh and Nick Saban takes center stage at the Cit…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Minnesota vs. Auburn Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 1-1-2020

Can Minnesota stun Auburn in Tampa Bay, Florida on New Year’s Day? …
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Wisconsin vs. Oregon Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 1-1-2020

In this NCAAF Bowl Game, who will come out victorious? Will it be the Wisconsin Badgers or the Orego…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Baylor vs. Georgia Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 1-1-2020

Will Jake Fromm and #5 Georgia go to the Big Easy and beat Denzel Mims and #7 Baylor in the Sugar Bo…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Boston College vs. Cincinnati Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 1-2-2020

Will Cincinnati show up to play versus Boston College in the Birmingham Bowl at Legion Field in Birm…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Tennessee vs. Indiana Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 1-2-2020

The Tennessee Volunteers and Indiana Hoosiers vie for the Gator Bowl in an anticipated showdown slat…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Ohio U vs. Nevada Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 1-3-2020

The Ohio Bobcats will be going for their third consecutive bowl win when they face the Nevada Wolf P…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Tulane vs. Southern Miss Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 1-4-2020

The Golden Eagles are 4-1 ATS the last five in this series by the favorite is 5-1 ATS the last six b…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Miami – OH vs. UL Lafayette Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 1-6-2020

In this NCAAF Bowl Game, who will come out victorious? Will it be the Miami RedHawks or the UL Lafay…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

, , , , , , , , , , CFN, CFN Expert Picks, Fearless Predictions, Features, Week 15

More CFN

Comments

Latest

More College Football News
Home