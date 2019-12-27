College Football Free Predictions, Previews from Winners & Whiners: Bowl Games

NCAAF Free Predictions
Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-27-2019
The Oklahoma State Cowboys will be going for their fifth consecutive win over the Texas A&M Aggi…
USC vs. Iowa Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-27-2019
Can #16 Iowa’s defense lead to a win in the Holiday Bowl, or will the #23 USC Trojans’ potent passin…
Washington State vs. Air Force Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-27-2019
In this NCAAF Bowl Game, who will come out victorious? Will it be the Washington State Cougars or th…
Iowa State vs. Notre Dame Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-28-2019
Can the Irish win their 6th game in a row? Can the Cyclones get their passing game going against the…
Memphis vs. Penn State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-28-2019
Can Memphis overcome losing their head coach to Florida State and defeat Penn State in the Cotton Bo…
Oklahoma vs. LSU Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-28-2019
The College Football Playoffs kick off with an offensive showdown for the ages between the No. 1-ran…
Clemson vs. Ohio State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-28-2019
Will Trevor Lawrence and #3 Clemson punch their ticket to the CFP National Championship Game when th…
Western Michigan vs. Western Kentucky Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-30-2019
Can the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers defense neutralize the Broncos, or will Western Michigan’s domi…
Louisville vs. Mississippi St Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-30-2019
The Mississippi State Bulldogs will be going for their second consecutive bowl win against the Louis…
Illinois vs. California Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-30-2019
In this NCAAF Bowl Game, who will come out victorious? Will it be the Illinois Fighting Illini or th…
Virginia vs. Florida Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-30-2019
The 2019 Orange Bowl features a head-to-head showdown between the No. 24-ranked Virginia Cavaliers a…
Kentucky vs. Virginia Tech Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-31-2019
In this NCAAF Bowl Game, who will come out victorious? Will it be the Kentucky Wildcats or the Virgi…
Florida State vs. Arizona State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-31-2019
Can the Florida State Seminoles overcome the absence of their leading rusher, or will Arizona State’…
Kansas State vs. Navy Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-31-2019
Can Kansas State slow down Malcolm Perry and Navy’s option attack?…
Georgia State vs. Wyoming Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-31-2019
Will Dan Ellington and Georgia State come up with a victory as they face Xzavian Halliday and Wyomin…
Texas vs. Utah Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-31-2019
The Texas Longhorns will be going for their second consecutive win over the Utah Utes when they meet…
Michigan vs. Alabama Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 1-1-2020
A much-anticipated coaching battle between Jim Harbaugh and Nick Saban takes center stage at the Cit…
Minnesota vs. Auburn Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 1-1-2020
Can Minnesota stun Auburn in Tampa Bay, Florida on New Year’s Day? …
Wisconsin vs. Oregon Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 1-1-2020
In this NCAAF Bowl Game, who will come out victorious? Will it be the Wisconsin Badgers or the Orego…
Baylor vs. Georgia Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 1-1-2020
Will Jake Fromm and #5 Georgia go to the Big Easy and beat Denzel Mims and #7 Baylor in the Sugar Bo…
Boston College vs. Cincinnati Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 1-2-2020
Will Cincinnati show up to play versus Boston College in the Birmingham Bowl at Legion Field in Birm…
Tennessee vs. Indiana Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 1-2-2020
The Tennessee Volunteers and Indiana Hoosiers vie for the Gator Bowl in an anticipated showdown slat…
Ohio U vs. Nevada Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 1-3-2020
The Ohio Bobcats will be going for their third consecutive bowl win when they face the Nevada Wolf P…
Tulane vs. Southern Miss Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 1-4-2020
The Golden Eagles are 4-1 ATS the last five in this series by the favorite is 5-1 ATS the last six b…
Miami – OH vs. UL Lafayette Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 1-6-2020
In this NCAAF Bowl Game, who will come out victorious? Will it be the Miami RedHawks or the UL Lafay…
